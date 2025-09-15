195. All the jobs we've ever had

From Sizzler shifts to snow resorts, between us, we've done a little bit of everything. This episode looks back back at all the jobs we've ever had, the lessons each one taught us, and why switching things up along the way isn't a bad thing. This ep is a big reminder that no job is wasted when it teaches you something new!Timecodes:(00:00) Favourite first jobs(01:00) Childhood hustles and first paydays(01:30) Hospitality horror stories(02:45) McDonald's, tips and birthday parties(03:30) Swimming teacher days(03:50) H&M chaos and uni side jobs(04:35) Quirky shifts and receptionist work(06:05) Support work and big paydays(07:15) Snow resort seasons(08:20) Starting in OT and healthcare lessons(09:20) How jobs evolve over time(10:35) Portfolio careers and side hustles(12:15) Sales jobs and commissions(15:10) Hospitality, bartending and bingo nights(16:00) Talking openly about pay(17:00) First corporate roles and the GFC(18:10) Multiple jobs and staying flexible(19:35) University work and halfway houses(20:35) Saying yes to new opportunities(22:20) Lessons from managers(24:50) Dream jobs we'd still love to try(26:00) Aged care and the future of work@tashinvests@anakresina@getrichslowclub@pearlerhqGet Rich Slow ClubPearlerYouTubeHow To Not Work Forever