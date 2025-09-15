We asked our community to share the strangest ways they’ve ever made money, and the answers did not disappoint. From duck poo clean-ups to expert consulting rates, some of these side hustles are clever, some are questionable, and a few are surprisingly profitable.Whether you’re curious about quirky hustles, need a laugh, or are secretly looking for your next money-making idea, this episode has something for you.@tashinvests@anakresina@getrichslowclub@pearlerhqGet Rich Slow ClubPearlerYouTubeHow To Not Work ForeverDisclaimerAny advice is general and does not consider your financial situation needs, or objectives, so consider whether it’s appropriate for you. You should also consider seeking professional advice before making any financial decision.Natasha Etschmann is an Authorised Representative #1299881 of Guideway Financial Services Pty Ltd AFSL#420367. Read the FSG available from https://tashinvests.com/linksPearler is an Authorised Representative #1281540 of Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Ltd AFSL #337927. Read the FSG available from https://pearler.com/financial-services-guideIf you are considering any of the products we spoke about during the show, be sure to read the Product Disclosure Statement & Target Market Determination available from the product issuer’s website before deciding. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
195. All the jobs we've ever had
195. All the jobs we've ever had

From Sizzler shifts to snow resorts, between us, we've done a little bit of everything. This episode looks back back at all the jobs we've ever had, the lessons each one taught us, and why switching things up along the way isn't a bad thing. This ep is a big reminder that no job is wasted when it teaches you something new!Timecodes:(00:00) Favourite first jobs(01:00) Childhood hustles and first paydays(01:30) Hospitality horror stories(02:45) McDonald's, tips and birthday parties(03:30) Swimming teacher days(03:50) H&M chaos and uni side jobs(04:35) Quirky shifts and receptionist work(06:05) Support work and big paydays(07:15) Snow resort seasons(08:20) Starting in OT and healthcare lessons(09:20) How jobs evolve over time(10:35) Portfolio careers and side hustles(12:15) Sales jobs and commissions(15:10) Hospitality, bartending and bingo nights(16:00) Talking openly about pay(17:00) First corporate roles and the GFC(18:10) Multiple jobs and staying flexible(19:35) University work and halfway houses(20:35) Saying yes to new opportunities(22:20) Lessons from managers(24:50) Dream jobs we'd still love to try(26:00) Aged care and the future of work
194. House inspection horror stories
194. House inspection horror stories

We asked for your wildest house inspection stories… and you delivered.From outright safety issues to a leaning house that made buyers seasick - Tash and Brooke read through your most shocking stories, and share a few of their own.(00:00) Intro(00:44) Dead mouse in the carpet + syringes in the bathroom(03:31) Rotten staircase(04:18) Black mould(07:45) Hair(09:18) A nasty surprise(09:52) The leaning house(12:07) Double the price guide(14:05) Hiring Ferraris to sell basic homes(15:25) Could we become real estate agents?(16:18) Agent who forget the keys (twice!)(17:34) Sleeping tenants hiding a secret baby(19:55) Street cats taking over a property(21:08) Living room held up by scaffolding(22:40) Deceased estate sabotage(24:40) Should people squat in vacant houses?(27:07) Out of sight, out of mind: the housing crisis
193. Big choice, tiny house
193. Big choice, tiny house

If you've ever wondered whether the city grind is really worth it, or what it might feel like to walk away from everything familiar to start over, hit play.This week, Tash flips the mic onto Viv, our behind-the-scenes producer with a unique money story. She had a job she adored and a team that was the perfect fit. There was one thing she couldn't shake though; she didn't love the city she was living in.Instead of pushing through, Viv and her partner made the choice to walk away from Sydney and return to rural Australia, where they once couldn't wait to get away from, to build a tiny home and a slower way of life.Timecodes: (00:00) Meet Viv(02:37) Backstory(03:15) The Sydney conundrum(04:15) A hard call(05:01) Building a tiny home and chasing a slower life(06:05) Why remote work makes it all possible(07:00) Tiny home progress + what's next
192. How a finance CEO invests and thinks about ethical investing
192. How a finance CEO invests and thinks about ethical investing

Pearler has just achieved a massive milestone, hitting $2.5 billion invested. In this episode, Tash sits down with co-founder Nick, to unpack what young Australians are actually investing in, why ETFs dominate, and what trends are shaping portfolios right now.From the top 10 investments on Pearler, to unpacking ethical ETFs (spoiler: ESG doesn't always mean what you think), this episode is packed with insights for anyone looking to strengthen their investing knowledge and journey.Whether you're just starting out or refining your strategy, you'll be glad you listened.Timecodes:(00:00) Welcome & Pearler hitting $2.5B invested(01:07) Money wins(02:00) How young Australians are investing: ETFs vs single stocks(04:00) Transparency and gender split in Pearler's community(06:00) The top 10 Pearler investments revealed (#10 to #1)(09:00) Ethical ETFs, ESG screens & Nick's take(15:00) Overlap explained(20:00) DHHF, VDHG, and the most popular growth ETFs(23:00) US exposure(27:00) Wrapping up

DisclaimerAny advice is general and does not consider your financial situation needs, or objectives, so consider whether it's appropriate for you. You should also consider seeking professional advice before making any financial decision.Natasha Etschmann is an Authorised Representative #1299881 of Guideway Financial Services Pty Ltd AFSL#420367. Read the FSG available from https://tashinvests.com/linksPearler is an Authorised Representative #1281540 of Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Ltd AFSL #337927. Read the FSG available from https://pearler.com/financial-services-guideIf you are considering any of the products we spoke about during the show, be sure to read the Product Disclosure Statement & Target Market Determination available from the product issuer's website before deciding.
The Get Rich Slow Club podcast will empower you to go from beginner to confident investor. Follow along with Tash Etschmann from @TashInvests and Ana Kresina from Pearler as they take you step by step to build your wealth. This isn't a get rich quick scheme, instead it's all about being consistent, and focusing on long-term growth. So let's all Get Rich Slow together. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.