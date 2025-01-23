Having a plan is often the make or break between success and failure. When you're feeling overwhelmed staring down the task of decluttering your entire house, where do you start? We're breaking down the answer to that question in today's episode!
--------
33:11
Finding a Routine That Works for YOU - with Diane in Denmark
When we hear "routines" our minds go to the Insta-worthy morning routine with a steaming cup of coffee in hand, some quiet time, a fresh new journal, and probably a beautiful sunrise to boot. But those kinds of "routines" can actually create more stress and pressure, rather than being a tool that helps us put daily tasks on autopilot. In today's episode I'm sitting down with Diane in Denmark to discuss how to create routines that actually work for you and your unique life circumstances. Listen in!
--------
43:15
The Stories You Haven't Heard About How GOHQ Started
Welcome to the Get Organized HQ Podcast! We're kicking things off by giving you a behind the scenes peek into how in the world we got here - we being Laura Smith, who you know and love from the Get Organized HQ newsletter and YouTube channel, and your podcast host Tasha Lorentz. Some things you'll learn in this episode: what Get Organized HQ and nuclear power plants have in common, why we talk about home organization in the first place, and how Laura and Tasha met (which is probably NOT what you'd expect!) Listen in!