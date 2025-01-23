The Stories You Haven't Heard About How GOHQ Started

Welcome to the Get Organized HQ Podcast! We're kicking things off by giving you a behind the scenes peek into how in the world we got here - we being Laura Smith, who you know and love from the Get Organized HQ newsletter and YouTube channel, and your podcast host Tasha Lorentz. Some things you'll learn in this episode: what Get Organized HQ and nuclear power plants have in common, why we talk about home organization in the first place, and how Laura and Tasha met (which is probably NOT what you'd expect!) Listen in!