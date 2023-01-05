Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Genius Bar in the App
Listen to Genius Bar in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Genius Bar

Genius Bar

Podcast Genius Bar
Podcast Genius Bar

Genius Bar

Audioboom
add
Though this show is hosted by Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl, this is DEFINITELY not a podcast about Apple. Nope. Huh uh. More
TechnologyNewsTech News
Though this show is hosted by Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl, this is DEFINITELY not a podcast about Apple. Nope. Huh uh. More

Available Episodes

5 of 118
  • 113: EXCLUSIVE watchOS 10 Leaks! (ft. Luke Miani & Noah Rubin)
    TICKETS ON SALE NOW! https://geniusbargoesdrk.com Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl are joined at the Genius Bar this week by Luke Miani and Noah Rubin of the Drk Mode podcast to discuss the significance of the upcoming Reality Pro headset, the explosion of AirPods and microLED screens coming to the Apple Watch... Support our sponsors 📱 Mint Mobile! AMAZING cell service. Get started for just $15/month at http://mintmobile.com/genius. ✏️ Grammarly! The right tone can move any project forward when you get it just right at http://grammarly.com/genius Follow Genius Bar Genius Bar on Twitter: https://twitter.com/geniusbarcast Sam on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/iupdate Jon on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/frontpagetech Sam on Twitter: https://twitter.com/iupdate Jon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jon_prosser
    5/1/2023
    1:04:33
  • 112: WE FIGURED OUT THE APPLE HEADSET
    COME SEE US LIVE! https://geniusbargoesdrk.com Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl meet at the Genius Bar for a news-packed episode on the MagSafe battery pack, a new Reality Pro headset article and the upcoming watchOS 10 redesign! Support our sponsor 🍱 Factor! Healthy eating, made simple. Get 50% off your first box with code GENIUS50 at http://factormeals.com/genius50. Follow Genius Bar Genius Bar on Twitter: https://twitter.com/geniusbarcast Sam on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/iupdate Jon on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/frontpagetech Sam on Twitter: https://twitter.com/iupdate Jon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jon_prosser
    4/20/2023
    1:10:18
  • 111: CRAZY iOS 17 Leaks
    TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://geniusbargoesdrk.com Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl appear at the Genius Bar this week to share a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: the boys are doing a LIVE, in-person show in San Fransisco on June 6! They also dive into new leaks about iOS 17, craziness surrounding the volume buttons on iPhone 15 and more Apple news. Support our sponsors 🌎 ExpressVPN! Visit our exclusive link at https://expressvpn.com/geniusbar and get an extra 3 months FREE on a one-year package. 📱 Mint Mobile! AMAZING cell service. Get started for just $15/month at http://mintmobile.com/genius. Follow Genius Bar Genius Bar on Twitter: https://twitter.com/geniusbarcast Genius Bar on YouTube: https://youtube.com/geniusbar Sam on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/iupdate Jon on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/frontpagetech Sam on Twitter: https://twitter.com/iupdate Jon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jon_prosser
    4/15/2023
    57:12
  • 110: MrBeast GOES OFF on Jon Prosser
    Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl return to the Genius Bar this week for what might be their chillest episode yet as they dive deeper than ever before on Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset... That is, until Sam digs up a long-lost Twitter thread featuring MrBeast from 2018. Support our sponsors! 🪒 Manscaped! Get 20% off + free shipping with the code GENIUS at http://manscaped.com. 💌 Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com/genius. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show! Follow Genius Bar Genius Bar on Twitter: https://twitter.com/geniusbarcast Genius Bar on YouTube: https://youtube.com/geniusbar Sam on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/iupdate Jon on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/frontpagetech Sam on Twitter: https://twitter.com/iupdate Jon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jon_prosser
    4/10/2023
    1:00:41
  • 109: WWDC23 SECRETS REVEALED (ft. Max Weinbach)
    Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl are joined at the Genius Bar this week by Twitter-extraordinare Max Weinbach...who has an opinion on just about EVERYTHING. Join the gang as they dive deep into WWDC23 invites and what they mean about Apple's AR/VR headset, folding phones and an in-depth discussion on Twitter verification ending. Follow Max https://twitter.com/MaxWinebach Follow Genius Bar Genius Bar on Twitter: https://twitter.com/geniusbarcast Genius Bar on YouTube: https://youtube.com/geniusbar Sam on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/iupdate Jon on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/frontpagetech Sam on Twitter: https://twitter.com/iupdate Jon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jon_prosser
    3/31/2023
    1:21:34

More Technology podcasts

About Genius Bar

Though this show is hosted by Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl, this is DEFINITELY not a podcast about Apple. Nope. Huh uh.
Podcast website

Listen to Genius Bar, Get Personal with Loyalty and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Genius Bar

Genius Bar

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Genius Bar: Podcasts in Family