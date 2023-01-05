TICKETS ON SALE NOW! https://geniusbargoesdrk.com
Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl are joined at the Genius Bar this week by Luke Miani and Noah Rubin of the Drk Mode podcast to discuss the significance of the upcoming Reality Pro headset, the explosion of AirPods and microLED screens coming to the Apple Watch...
5/1/2023
1:04:33
112: WE FIGURED OUT THE APPLE HEADSET
Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl meet at the Genius Bar for a news-packed episode on the MagSafe battery pack, a new Reality Pro headset article and the upcoming watchOS 10 redesign!
4/20/2023
1:10:18
111: CRAZY iOS 17 Leaks
Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl appear at the Genius Bar this week to share a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: the boys are doing a LIVE, in-person show in San Fransisco on June 6! They also dive into new leaks about iOS 17, craziness surrounding the volume buttons on iPhone 15 and more Apple news.
4/15/2023
57:12
110: MrBeast GOES OFF on Jon Prosser
Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl return to the Genius Bar this week for what might be their chillest episode yet as they dive deeper than ever before on Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset... That is, until Sam digs up a long-lost Twitter thread featuring MrBeast from 2018.
4/10/2023
1:00:41
109: WWDC23 SECRETS REVEALED (ft. Max Weinbach)
Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl are joined at the Genius Bar this week by Twitter-extraordinare Max Weinbach...who has an opinion on just about EVERYTHING. Join the gang as they dive deep into WWDC23 invites and what they mean about Apple's AR/VR headset, folding phones and an in-depth discussion on Twitter verification ending.
