FX’s Shōgun: The Official Podcast

A secret place of pleasures. Host Emily Yoshida and guests break down episode 6 of FX's Shōgun. Featuring actor Anna Sawai "Mariko," associate producer & writer Caillin Puente, historian Frederik Cryns and director Hiromi Kamata. Discover what it takes to film the series' most intimate scene, the meaning of honors and titles and the on-screen moment so haunting that it entered Anna Sawai's dreams.

A fate for every soul. Host Emily Yoshida and guests break down episode 7 of FX's Shōgun. Featuring executive producer and co-creator Rachel Kondo, actor Hiroyuki Sanada "Toranaga," producer Eriko Miyagawa and composer Leopold Ross. From Toranaga's complicated relationship with his son, Nagakado, to a music score so compelling it tells a story, episode 7 breakdown will delve into the heart of Shōgun.

A question of loyalty. Host Emily Yoshida and guests break down episode 8 of FX's Shōgun. Featuring showrunner Justin Marks, production designer Helen Jarvis, historian Frederick Cryns and director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour. Creators and experts deep-dive into the intricacies of the tea ceremony, the fates of the real-life shipwrecked sailors and the evolution of a region that would become Tokyo.

A torn heart in a torn land. Host Emily Yoshida and guests break down episode 9 of FX's Shōgun. Featuring executive producer and co-creator Rachel Kondo, actor Anna Sawai "Mariko," associate producer & writer Caillin Puente and director Fred Toye. Join them as they examine Mariko's relationship with the church, the Shinobi assassins and Anna Sawai's feelings about that passionate scene at the gate.

A choice that will make history. Host Emily Yoshida and guests break down episode 10 of FX's Shōgun. Featuring showrunner Justin Marks, actor Cosmo Jarvis "Blackthorne," historian Frederik Cryns, executive producer Michaela Clavell and actor and producer Hiroyuki Sanada "Toranaga." In this last installment of the companion podcast, creators, cast and crew will round out the entire series while discussing the fates of all its characters.

Every legend begins with a story. Explore the vision and artistry behind the FX groundbreaking series, Shōgun, an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in feudal Japan. An original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as “Lord Yoshii Toranaga” who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village. Join host and staff writer Emily Yoshida as she sits down with the creators, cast, and crew that brought Sengoku Period Japan to life. In this exclusive companion podcast, each episode will break down the twists and turns of the plot, the top-of-the-line craft behind the scenes, and the real-life history that informed it all.