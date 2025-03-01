Full Disclosure with Roben Farzad

Powered by RND
The business of culture. The culture of business. Policy; media & tech; entrepreneurs and more.
  • Ken Adelman
    Ken Adelman, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Arms Control Director for Pres. Ronald Reagan, on the Trump administration's post-post-Cold War view on Russia -- and where that leaves Europe, NATO and the transatlantic order.
    --------  
    52:00
  • DJ Hesta Prynn
    Licensed therapist Julie Potash Slavin -- who circles the planet as DJ Hesta Prynn -- on where the dance floor meets the couch. CNN called her "the leading voice in music and mental health."
    --------  
    58:20
  • Abigail Spanberger Live
    Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger -- previously a three-term member of Congress and CIA officer -- on Trump II vs. Washington; foreign affairs; culture wars; and the Democrats' messaging problem. Taped before an audience at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
    --------  
    1:01:25
  • Backwash
    It's "innovate or die" in craft beer -- the recently booming industry that survived the pandemic only to face lagging sales, drinkers' shifting preferences (seltzer everywhere) and even tariffs on the horizon. Andrew Coplon of Craft Beer Professionals and a pair of brewers talk to guest host Ian Stewart.
    --------  
    55:40
  • Richard Stengel
    Rick Stengel on his journey to and from the top job at TIME magazine to traveling the world as Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.
    --------  
    55:40

