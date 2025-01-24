Heating up: Unrivaled Action, Free Agency Buzz & College Standouts
On this episode of Full Circle, Lexie and Mariah have all the Late January Women’s basketball updates, and things are heating up! The two talk about Unrivaled, how uptempo the games are, how good it looks on TV and we even get Lexie’s power rankings. Players have arrived in Nashville and are preparing for AU, which begins February. 5th The two talk through WNBA Free Agency and help walk us through how it all works and who we might expect to see moving as February approaches… And finally, Lexie gives a shout out to some of her must watch players in college. Tune in next week to hear more basketball by the girls, for the girls.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
47:51
Taking Back the Game
Full Circle kicks off with hosts Lexie Brown and Mariah Rose bringing the heat! In their debut episode, they dive into why they started this journey, sharing their frustrations with the male-dominated chatter around women’s hoops and their commitment to bringing facts, not fluff, to the conversation. They call out the clickbait-driven headlines that dominate media coverage and are here to set the record straight on women’s basketball. Tackling big issues like misconceptions about earnings and inadequate facilities, Lexie and Mariah unpack the challenges female athletes face. These two bring honesty, knowledge and passion to this convo. If you’re ready to rethink women’s sports, then this episode is for you. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
38:06
Introducing: Full Circle
Tired of men dominating the conversation around women’s sports? So are we. That’s why WNBA star Lexie Brown and sports media personality Mariah Rose are teaming up for Full Circle — a show dedicated to all things women’s basketball.
After growing up surrounded by men talking about men’s hoops, Lexie and Mariah are flipping the script. They’re here to deliver the latest news, bold takes, and behind-the-scenes buzz from the women’s basketball world—no filter, just facts.
Because it’s about time women's sports had a space for the girls, by the girls.