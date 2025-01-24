Heating up: Unrivaled Action, Free Agency Buzz & College Standouts

On this episode of Full Circle, Lexie and Mariah have all the Late January Women’s basketball updates, and things are heating up! The two talk about Unrivaled, how uptempo the games are, how good it looks on TV and we even get Lexie’s power rankings. Players have arrived in Nashville and are preparing for AU, which begins February. 5th The two talk through WNBA Free Agency and help walk us through how it all works and who we might expect to see moving as February approaches… And finally, Lexie gives a shout out to some of her must watch players in college. Tune in next week to hear more basketball by the girls, for the girls.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.