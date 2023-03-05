Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Freeway Phantom in the App
Listen to Freeway Phantom in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Freeway Phantom

Freeway Phantom

Podcast Freeway Phantom
Podcast Freeway Phantom

Freeway Phantom

iHeartPodcasts and Tenderfoot TV
add
Between 1971 and 1972, six black girls went missing in the Washington D.C. area. Their bodies were discarded alongside DC freeways. And their killer was never f... More
True Crime
Between 1971 and 1972, six black girls went missing in the Washington D.C. area. Their bodies were discarded alongside DC freeways. And their killer was never f... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Freeway Phantom - Official Trailer
    'Freeway Phantom' is a new investigative true crime podcast from Tenderfoot TV, iHeartRadio, and Black Bar Mitzvah. Hosted by Celeste Headlee. The first two episodes drop on May 17th, 2023.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    2:03

More True Crime podcasts

About Freeway Phantom

Between 1971 and 1972, six black girls went missing in the Washington D.C. area. Their bodies were discarded alongside DC freeways. And their killer was never found. The media dubbed him “The Freeway Phantom.”

 

From iHeartRadio and Tenderfoot TV, a new podcast reinvestigates the 50 year old unsolved murders of these young girls. Journalist and Public Radio veteran Celeste Headlee (NPR, PBS, TEDx) examines old case files and interviews the investigators and family members who are still haunted by these killings. Headlee will ask the questions: Why didn’t these murders make the news headlines? Did law enforcement do enough to solve these crimes? And how do racial disparities impact these types of investigations, past and present? Plus, we’ll explore new evidence which may crack the cold case wide open again.

 

The all new series premieres on May 17, 2023.

Podcast website

Listen to Freeway Phantom, DERAILED: a fictional mystery podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Freeway Phantom

Freeway Phantom

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Freeway Phantom: Podcasts in Family