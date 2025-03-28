Freedom Scientific Training Podcast

Navigate and Manage OneDrive with JAWS

In this episode, Liz and Rachel dive deep into using the OneDrive desktop app with JAWS. Whether you're organizing files, creating folders, or collaborating with colleagues, this episode will guide you step-by-step through best practices for managing your OneDrive environment efficiently. You'll learn how to customize File Explorer views, use key commands for navigation, rename or move files, and leverage version history to recover lost changes. Plus, we’ll show you how to securely share files both internally and externally—with the right permissions. Don’t forget to check out the free Insert J Club for JAWS, ZoomText, and Fusion users at freedomscientific.com/insertjclub for exclusive training content and community perks!