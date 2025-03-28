Freedom Scientific Training Podcast

In this episode, Liz and Rachel dive deep into using the OneDrive desktop app with JAWS. Whether you're organizing files, creating folders, or collaborating with colleagues, this episode will guide you step-by-step through best practices for managing your OneDrive environment efficiently. You'll learn how to customize File Explorer views, use key commands for navigation, rename or move files, and leverage version history to recover lost changes. Plus, we’ll show you how to securely share files both internally and externally—with the right permissions. Don’t forget to check out the free Insert J Club for JAWS, ZoomText, and Fusion users at freedomscientific.com/insertjclub for exclusive training content and community perks!
--------
34:14
Using JAWS Speech and Sound Schemes with Word
Join Ron Miller as he discusses a few infightful tips on using Speech and Sound Schemes in JAWS for Microsoft Word. Learn how to customize speech settings, sound cues, and formatting feedback to enhance productivity and accessibility. Whether you're working on documents for home or work, this episode will help you navigate Word with greater efficiency. Tune in for expert insights and practical demonstrations tailored for JAWS users.
--------
41:56
Using JAWS Advanced Reading Features
Join us for an in-depth look at JAWS advanced reading features, designed to help you navigate long documents, web pages, and virtualized windows with ease. Learn how to: ✔️ Use skim reading to quickly scan text and extract key information ✔️ Virtualize windows and controls for better accessibility and control ✔️ Leverage word lists to identify frequently used terms and improve navigation Whether you're a JAWS user, an instructor, or just looking to improve your screen reader efficiency, this episode is packed with practical tips to boost your productivity. 🔗 Explore more JAWS training at freedomscientific.com/training #JAWS #Accessibility #ScreenReader #FreedomScientific #TechForAll
--------
35:47
20 Minute Tech Tips Create a Desktop Shortcut to an App, File, and Web page with JAWS
In this episode, host Liz Whitaker walks you through creating desktop shortcuts to apps, files, and web pages using JAWS in Windows 11. Whether you're looking to streamline your workflow or make navigation more accessible, this episode provides step-by-step instructions to help you get there. Tune in and simplify your accessible tech experience!
--------
15:23
An Introduction to the New Outlook with JAWS
Join us for an in-depth walkthrough of the new Outlook with JAWS! In this episode, we explore key navigation techniques, accessibility improvements, and essential keyboard commands designed to enhance your experience with the newly updated Outlook 365. Learn how to switch between folders, manage emails efficiently, and take advantage of JAWS-specific commands for seamless navigation. Whether you're transitioning from Classic Outlook or starting fresh, this episode is packed with tips to boost your productivity. For more training resources, visit FreedomScientific.com/webinars
Would you like to download Freedom Scientific’s audio training content on your smart phone or mobile device? Want the convenience of listening to the step by step instructional demos we provide on your Amazon Echo or Google Home device? The Freedom Scientific Training podcast places hours of free audio training content right at your fingertips. You can listen to free lessons on a variety of topics ranging from basic Windows 10 to Advanced tasks in Microsoft Excel. Simply subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, or for further instructions on how to listen visit blog.freedomscientific.com.