No Country For Old Men

This week we were blessed with another Academy Award winner for Best Picture available free on YouTube. We watched the Coen Brother's classic No Country For Old Men, about a man who loves coin tosses and bowl cuts.Tune in next week when our movie will be... Speed Racer (2008)-----Emily Fleming will be at VidCon on June 19 & 21st. Go see here with Mythical Kitchen!Jordan will be in the SF bay area on June 21st signing books at Mission Comics And Art. Click the link here to find out more!Also Jordan will be at San Diego Comic Con! More details on that coming soon!Matt has stand up dates!PASADENA JULY 5TH -New World Disorder Comedy with Francesca & Friends. Tickets: https://www.showclix.com/event/New-World-Disorder-07-05-25-9-30-pmFriday August 1st - Francesca and Matt will be at Laughs Comedy Club in Seattle. Tickets here: https://bit.ly/4kFt1xESaturday August 2nd - The Bitchuation Room LIVE in Seattle. Tickets here: https://bit.ly/4khBhnKHOUSTON AUGUST 28 - Francesca and Matt will be at The Punchline in Houston. Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A0062C3F8154B3F