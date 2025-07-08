This week we welcome Twitch streamer Trisha Hershberger to the podcast to talk about the video game movie Street Fighter, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia.Tune in next week when our movie will be... Days Of Thunder (1990)------Watch Trish's Twitch stream! Also follow Trish on Instagram.Go see Matt Lieb in Seattle August 2 at do a live podcast at the Rainer Arts Center. Also on August 28 Matt will be in Houston, TX at the Punch LineJordan Morris will be GalaxyCon in New Orleans July 11-13. Also Jordan will be at San Diego Comic Con! More details on that coming soon!Listen to our latest bonus episode where we talk about the pilot to the Pride and Prejudice miniseries. www.Maximumfun.org/join
1:04:46
Honey (2003)
This week we watched a not-so-classic Hollywood dance film called Honey, starring Jessica Alba as a dance teacher with dreams of being in a music video. Tune in next week when our movie will be... Street Fighter (1994)
50:45
Speed Racer
This week Emily, Jordan, and guest producer Steven Ray Morris watched the 2008 Wachowski sister's flop Speed Racer, starring Emile Hirsch and Susan Sarandon.Tune in next week when our movie will be... Honey.
50:32
No Country For Old Men
This week we were blessed with another Academy Award winner for Best Picture available free on YouTube. We watched the Coen Brother's classic No Country For Old Men, about a man who loves coin tosses and bowl cuts.Tune in next week when our movie will be... Speed Racer (2008)
55:28
Teen Witch, with Danielle Radford
This week we are joined by comedian Danielle Radford to talk about the classic 80s teen movie Teen Witch, about a teenager who is also a witch!Tune in next week when our movie will be... No Country For Old Men.
Why pay for streaming services when movies like Timecop and Grease 2 can be watched for nothing more than the cost of enduring a few loud, unskippable ads? Join us every week for a dive into the internet’s bargain bin!
Emily Fleming and Jordan Morris are real friends, real comedy writers and real cheapskates. They met working in comedy writing rooms and bonded over their love of “trashy” pop culture and saving a buck. They’re combining these loves for the podcast “Free With Ads,” a movie review show dedicated to the weird, amazing, inexplicable movies streaming free on an internet near you.