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228 episodes
- This week, Bart recaps a rare nighttime session since moving back to the East Coast and talks about the importance of avoiding play when tired. He breaks down how fatigue affected his decision making at the table
- On this week’s episode, Bart discusses how to handle bad beats during a session, how to use the temporary table image they create to your advantage, and how to recover mentally after losing a big pot when the money went in with a major equity edge.
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