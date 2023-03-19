Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Free Crush Live Poker Podcast in the App
Listen to Free Crush Live Poker Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

Podcast Free Crush Live Poker Podcast
Podcast Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

Bart Hanson
add
This is a free sample version of the Crush Live Poker Podcast. More
Leisure
This is a free sample version of the Crush Live Poker Podcast. More

Available Episodes

5 of 70
  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 70: Post Flop Check Raising as the Preflop Raiser
    This week Bart goes over his approach to post flop check raises. Most of the time we should making these plays for value at the lower stakes but there are situations to semi-bluff as well. What are the situations that warrant a check raise post flop for value and sometimes as a bluff?
    5/5/2023
    20:55
  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 69: Protecting Yourself from Being Robbed; Player Safety in Live Poker
    Bart interviews a CLP subscriber about an incident where he was robbed after leaving a card room in Florida. Bart gives his tips as to what you can do to protect yourself from such situations and best standards and practices in leaving the casino if you are a regular live poker player.
    4/13/2023
    54:38
  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 68: Learn to Play Limped Pots
    Bart takes a deep dive into the art of playing limped pots. In live poker, at the $2/$5 blind level and below, limped pots are quite common.
    4/6/2023
    20:44
  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 67: Very Thin Value
    Bart reviews many different spots where he went very thin for value. He explains why going for thin value in NLHE cash games is so important.
    3/19/2023
    19:29
  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 66: Discussing Draws and Fold Equity
    Bart discusses his approach to draws. When should you pay a draw aggressively? When should you play one passively? How does overall fold equity come into the equation?
    3/5/2023
    21:47

More Leisure podcasts

About Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

This is a free sample version of the Crush Live Poker Podcast.
Podcast website

Listen to Free Crush Live Poker Podcast, Wonderfully Made and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Free Crush Live Poker Podcast: Podcasts in Family