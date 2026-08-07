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Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

Bart Hanson
Leisure
Free Crush Live Poker Podcast
Latest episode

228 episodes

  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

    Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 229: The Art of Folding Exploits

    07/31/2026 | 17 mins.
    In this week’s episode, Bart breaks down why exploitable folds can be the right play in certain spots against opponents who miss obvious bluffing opportunities.
  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

    Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 228: Lines That Maximize Wins

    07/24/2026 | 14 mins.
  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

    Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 227: A Creative Hand vs Bart

    07/17/2026 | 19 mins.
    This week, Bart breaks down an interesting hand in reverse, analyzing the action from the villain’s perspective.
  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

    Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 226: Sleepy Bart Plays a Night Shift

    07/10/2026 | 19 mins.
    This week, Bart recaps a rare nighttime session since moving back to the East Coast and talks about the importance of avoiding play when tired. He breaks down how fatigue affected his decision making at the table
  • Free Crush Live Poker Podcast

    Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 225: How I Handle Bad Beats

    07/03/2026 | 15 mins.
    On this week’s episode, Bart discusses how to handle bad beats during a session, how to use the temporary table image they create to your advantage, and how to recover mentally after losing a big pot when the money went in with a major equity edge.
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About Free Crush Live Poker Podcast
This is a free sample version of the Crush Live Poker Podcast.
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