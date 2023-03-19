This is a free sample version of the Crush Live Poker Podcast. More
Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 70: Post Flop Check Raising as the Preflop Raiser
This week Bart goes over his approach to post flop check raises. Most of the time we should making these plays for value at the lower stakes but there are situations to semi-bluff as well. What are the situations that warrant a check raise post flop for value and sometimes as a bluff?
5/5/2023
20:55
Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 69: Protecting Yourself from Being Robbed; Player Safety in Live Poker
Bart interviews a CLP subscriber about an incident where he was robbed after leaving a card room in Florida. Bart gives his tips as to what you can do to protect yourself from such situations and best standards and practices in leaving the casino if you are a regular live poker player.
4/13/2023
54:38
Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 68: Learn to Play Limped Pots
Bart takes a deep dive into the art of playing limped pots. In live poker, at the $2/$5 blind level and below, limped pots are quite common.
4/6/2023
20:44
Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 67: Very Thin Value
Bart reviews many different spots where he went very thin for value. He explains why going for thin value in NLHE cash games is so important.
3/19/2023
19:29
Free Crush Live Poker Podcast No. 66: Discussing Draws and Fold Equity
Bart discusses his approach to draws. When should you pay a draw aggressively? When should you play one passively? How does overall fold equity come into the equation?