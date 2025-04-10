Fr. David Michael Moses Podcast

Harvard Student Challenges Stuart & Cliffe Knechtle (Priest Reacts)
In this episode, I react and share my thoughts on the viral debate between a Harvard Orthodox student and a Protestant on the Eucharist. I highlight key quotes from the Church Fathers that affirm the truth of the sacrament and discuss the importance of Church authority. I hope you find this enlightening—listen up, take notes, and enjoy!
--------
20:03
Why You WANT 5 Marriages, Chris Pratt Makes Deal with God, Cardinal Pell Miracle? +Chosen Review
In this episode, I talk about Chris Pratt’s powerful faith journey, including how a health scare with his son led him to give his heart to Jesus instead of turning away from faith. I also discuss the idea of why you NEED 5 marriages, a potential miracle linked to the late Cardinal Appel, and share my thoughts on The Chosen Season 5. Trust me, you won’t want to miss this one！
--------
23:48
Gwen Stefani Faces Backlash For Faith, Witch’s Shocking Message, & Church Denies Eucharistic Miracle
In this episode, we discuss Gwen Stefani's Catholic faith and how it's stirring conversation among fans and critics alike. We also explore the rise of a “good” witch on social media, spreading a message of love without tying it to any specific religion. Meanwhile, the Catholic Church’s careful examination of Eucharistic miracles leads to a recent conclusion that a potential miracle was not authentic. Hope you give it a listen!
--------
21:01
Scary Video of Black Mass, Remarkable Discovery Under Jesus' Tomb, & Why You Don’t “Test Drive” Before Marriage
In this episode, I dive into the wild story about the Black Mass in Kansas, the leader’s arrest, and the hero who saved the Eucharist. I also share a mind-blowing discovery under Jesus’ tomb, talk about why "test-driving" relationships before marriage isn’t the way to go, and give you the latest on Pope Francis' health. You don’t want to miss this one!
--------
18:30
Satanic Black Mass, ONE Decision That Will Make You 545% Happier, and the Real CRISIS of Gen Z
In this episode, we dive into a range of important and thought-provoking topics. First up, we discuss a Satanic Black Mass in Kansas and the potential lawsuit surrounding the desecration of the Eucharist. I also break down a recent interview between Jonathan Roumie and Tucker Carlson, where they share their thoughts on the sacrament of Confession. Plus, I’ll reveal one simple decision that could seriously boost your happiness. And finally, we’ll look at some shocking statistics that reveal the real challenges Gen Z is facing today. You won’t want to miss it—so hit play and let’s get into it!