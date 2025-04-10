Fr. David Michael Moses Podcast

Satanic Black Mass, ONE Decision That Will Make You 545% Happier, and the Real CRISIS of Gen Z

In this episode, we dive into a range of important and thought-provoking topics. First up, we discuss a Satanic Black Mass in Kansas and the potential lawsuit surrounding the desecration of the Eucharist. I also break down a recent interview between Jonathan Roumie and Tucker Carlson, where they share their thoughts on the sacrament of Confession. Plus, I’ll reveal one simple decision that could seriously boost your happiness. And finally, we’ll look at some shocking statistics that reveal the real challenges Gen Z is facing today. You won’t want to miss it—so hit play and let’s get into it!