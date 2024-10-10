The Great Place, also known as Fort Cavazos, needs a Great Big Podcast. And this is it! This podcast seeks to shed a light on what Fort Cavazos has to offer its...

About Great Big Podcast

The Great Place, also known as Fort Cavazos, needs a Great Big Podcast. And this is it! This podcast seeks to shed a light on what Fort Cavazos has to offer its Soldiers, family members, civilians and contractors. It peels back the layer that separates the U.S. Army from our civilian family to inform listeners. And of course, it provides a weekly source of entertainment with monthly feature segments of ”Book & Movie of the Month” and ”Traveling Soldier.” Episodes vary every week as Fort Cavazos offers a variety of services and hosts a multitude of amazing personnel. Listeners can expect Soldier features, an illuminating light on directorates across the installation, and a lot of laughs from the co-hosts.