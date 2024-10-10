Powered by RND
U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos Public Affairs
The Great Place, also known as Fort Cavazos, needs a Great Big Podcast. And this is it! This podcast seeks to shed a light on what Fort Cavazos has to offer its...
  • Knocking Down Barriers: Saving Lives with Suicide Prevention and Intervention
    This week on the Great Big Podcast, we sit down with two subject matter experts who serve as counselors and intervention specialists that help save lives. Suicide Prevention and Intervention helps develop tools to both identify warning signs and assist those in a crisis. Show Notes: 9/11 Honor the Fallen 5K Ruck on Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. at Warrior Way Fitness Center. It is free to participate and you can register at any on-post fitness center or the morning of the event. Rock the Brave Military Family Fest is coming Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. at Phantom Warrior Stadium on Fort Cavazos. The event is free for all DOD ID card holders. Save big with Commissary CLICK2GO. Eligible first-time Commissary CLICK2GO customers can get $15 off their first $75 pickup or delivery purchase at Fort Cavazos from July 29 to October 27. Commissary CLICK2Go is the Defense Commissary Agency’s online ordering, payment, and curbside delivery service. Patrons can sign up online at https://corp.commissar... or at the Clear Creek and Warrior Way Commissaries demonstration tables. SUBMIT: [email protected]  FACEBOOK: fortcavazosarmy INSTAGRAM: @fortcavazosarmy TWITTER: @fortcavazosarmy
    31:30
  • Making Your Voice Heard: The Federal Voting Assistance Program
    This week on the Great Big Podcast, we sit down with the III Armored Corps Voting Assistance Officer, Capt. Adam West, to discuss the voting process for Soldiers and their families. Everyone's voice and vote matters, tune in and see how you can be sure to meet all the requirements for the 2024 election cycle.  Show notes:  Visit https://www.fvap.gov for more information.  Save big with Commissary CLICK2GO.  Eligible first-time Commissary CLICK2GO customers can get $15 off their first $75 pickup or delivery purchase at Fort Cavazos from July 29 to Oct. 27. Commissary CLICK2GO is the Defense Commissary Agency's online ordering, payment and curbside delivery service. Patrons can sign up online or at the Clear Creek and Warrior Way Commissaries demonstration tables.  SUBMIT: [email protected] FACEBOOK: @fortcavazosarmy    INSTAGRAM: @fortcavazosarmy TWITTER: @fortcavazosarmy YOUTUBE: @fortcavazosarmy All music obtained, royalty-free, through Filter by Songtradr: "Gun Metal Grey" - Delicious Allstars; "Learning By Doing" - Niklas Olovso.   This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos and Fort Cavazos Public Affairs.
    31:44
  • Smooth Transitions: Behind the Scenes at the Fort Cavazos Installation Reception Center
    In this episode of The Great Big Podcast, we take a closer look at the Fort Cavazos Installation Reception Center (IRC) and how it helps incoming soldiers and their families adjust to life at the Great Place. We explore the IRC’s mission of preparing new arrivals—whether that involves handling medical checkups, sorting out finances, or managing other important administrative tasks—so they are ready to join their units. The episode also breaks down the five-day in-processing schedule and explains how various on-post agencies work together to make the transition smoother for everyone. SUBMIT: [email protected] FACEBOOK: @fortcavazosarmy    INSTAGRAM: @fortcavazosarmy TWITTER: @fortcavazosarmy    All music was obtained royalty-free through Filter by Songtradr: "Gun Metal Grey" by Delicious Allstars and "Learning By Doing" by Niklas Olovso. This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos and Fort Cavazos Public Affairs.
    25:59
  • Back to School with Killeen ISD
    This week on the Great Big Podcast, we discuss the upcoming school year with Killeen Independent School District's superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey. Learn about the changes they have implemented for this school year and advice that Dr. Fey has for potential teachers, parents and children.  SUBMIT: [email protected] FACEBOOK: @fortcavazosarmy    INSTAGRAM: @fortcavazosarmy TWITTER: @fortcavazosarmy    All music was obtained royalty-free through Filter by Songtradr: "Gun Metal Grey" by Delicious Allstars and "Learning By Doing" by Niklas Olovso. This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos and Fort Cavazos Public Affairs.
    31:44
  • Understanding Fort Cavazos Pet Policies: Guidelines for a Pet-Friendly Community
    This week on the Great Big Podcast, we discuss Fort Cavazos' pet policies, covering breed restrictions, housing guidelines, and permissible locations for pets. Learn about which breeds are banned, housing limitations, and where pets can and cannot go on post. Tune in for essential information to keep your furry friends safe and compliant at the Great Place! Show notes: Participate in Community Strengths & Themes Assessment The Fort Cavazos Department of Public Health is conducting a comprehensive Community Strengths and Themes Assessment through Sept. 30. CSTA assesses military communities for health risk factors and needs. It is open to all who interact at Fort Cavazos — including, but not limited to, service members, retirees, family members, Department of Defense beneficiaries, DOD civilians, and contractors. Responses to the survey are confidential and private. To participate, visit https://phpubapps.health.mil/Survey/se/2511374548575240. Spouses Club to hold sign-up The Fort Cavazos Spouses Club will hold a “Super Sign-up” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, located at 5782 24th St. The sign-up is an opportunity to mingle, meet other spouses, shop, and learn about the club. Membership is $30. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FCSpousesClub. Copperas Cove Medical Home temporarily closes. Copperas Cove Medical Home is temporarily closed. All CCMH patient care will relocate to Russell Collier Health Clinic at 2515 South Clark Rd., Bldg. 94043. Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will notify all CCMH patients with a scheduled appointment with further instructions. For more information, call Patient Appointing Services at 254-288-8888 or the RCHC front desk at 254-553-3146 or 254-553-3147. Save big with Commissary CLICK2GO. Eligible first-time Commissary CLICK2GO customers can get $15 off their first $75 pickup or delivery purchase at Fort Cavazos from July 29 to October 27. Commissary CLICK2Go is the Defense Commissary Agency’s online ordering, payment, and curbside delivery service. Patrons can sign up online at https://corp.commissaries.com/sign-up or at the Clear Creek and Warrior Way Commissaries demonstration tables. SUBMIT: [email protected] FACEBOOK: fortcavazosarmy    INSTAGRAM: @fortcavazosarmy TWITTER: @fortcavazosarmy    All music was obtained royalty-free through Filter by Songtradr: "Gun Metal Grey" by Delicious Allstars and "Learning By Doing" by Niklas Olovso. This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos and Fort Cavazos Public Affairs.
