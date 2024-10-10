This week on the Great Big Podcast, we discuss Fort Cavazos' pet policies, covering breed restrictions, housing guidelines, and permissible locations for pets. Learn about which breeds are banned, housing limitations, and where pets can and cannot go on post. Tune in for essential information to keep your furry friends safe and compliant at the Great Place!
Show notes:
Participate in Community Strengths & Themes Assessment
The Fort Cavazos Department of Public Health is conducting a comprehensive Community Strengths and Themes Assessment through Sept. 30. CSTA assesses military communities for health risk factors and needs. It is open to all who interact at Fort Cavazos — including, but not limited to, service members, retirees, family members, Department of Defense beneficiaries, DOD civilians, and contractors. Responses to the survey are confidential and private. To participate, visit https://phpubapps.health.mil/Survey/se/2511374548575240.
Spouses Club to hold sign-up
The Fort Cavazos Spouses Club will hold a “Super Sign-up” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, located at 5782 24th St. The sign-up is an opportunity to mingle, meet other spouses, shop, and learn about the club. Membership is $30. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FCSpousesClub.
Copperas Cove Medical Home temporarily closes.
Copperas Cove Medical Home is temporarily closed. All CCMH patient care will relocate to Russell Collier Health Clinic at 2515 South Clark Rd., Bldg. 94043. Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will notify all CCMH patients with a scheduled appointment with further instructions. For more information, call Patient Appointing Services at 254-288-8888 or the RCHC front desk at 254-553-3146 or 254-553-3147.
Save big with Commissary CLICK2GO.
Eligible first-time Commissary CLICK2GO customers can get $15 off their first $75 pickup or delivery purchase at Fort Cavazos from July 29 to October 27. Commissary CLICK2Go is the Defense Commissary Agency’s online ordering, payment, and curbside delivery service. Patrons can sign up online at https://corp.commissaries.com/sign-up or at the Clear Creek and Warrior Way Commissaries demonstration tables.
This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos and Fort Cavazos Public Affairs.