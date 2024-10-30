The First Opium War Part 1 - The Devil's Brew: Silver, Tea & Opium

It's 1839 and a war is brewing in the South China Sea. Join me for the first episode of our multi-part series on the Opium Wars, as we see how a Devil's Brew of silver, tea and opium combined to put China and Britain on the road to war.