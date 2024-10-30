The First Opium War Part 1 - The Devil's Brew: Silver, Tea & Opium
It's 1839 and a war is brewing in the South China Sea. Join me for the first episode of our multi-part series on the Opium Wars, as we see how a Devil's Brew of silver, tea and opium combined to put China and Britain on the road to war.
33:23
The Rif War Part 2 - Viva la Muerte!
Spain endures a bitter retreat after the disaster at Anual, while their foe Abd el Krim reaches the height of his power. However, in his hubris, he will make a fatal mistake that will doom his Rif Republic.
45:41
The Rif War Part 1 Madness in the Mountains
Join me as we head into the mountains of the Rif for our 10th episode. Spain thinks conquering northern Morocco will be easy, but is soon facing devastating defeats, a General who loses his mind and one of the greatest guerilla forces in history.
50:17
The Spanish American War Part 4 - The Thriller in Manila
In the last episode our mini-series on the Spanish American War, America takes the war to Spain's possession in the Pacific. America will eventually triumph, yet its success will sow the seeds of a new war that will be even more bloody.
30:11
The Spanish American War Part 3 - Blood, Guts and San Juan
Outside the walls of Santiago the final battle for Cuba rages. Teddy and his Rough Riders will make their famous charge and the US Navy will win a great victory, but on land this will be no easy victory.
Forgotten Wars covers the conflicts overlooked in popular history. Journey to World War One in East Africa with an undefeated German General, trek across Siberia during the Russian Revolution with a lost Czech legion, watch as Britain bombards Chinese forts in service to the Opium trade, and find out if a war actually started because of a football result. Expect bravery, incompetence, fascinating figures and incredible drama.By James Barton, proud History Nerd