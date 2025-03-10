Powered by RND
For The Girls with Becca Moore

Becca Moore & Studio71
Comedy

Available Episodes

  • My Side of the Story
    Today I talk about what really happened throughout the breakup and what I've been going through the past few months / the last year. Thank you guys for your patience and understanding on the timing of this. I hope you've had a better start of your 2025!!! ILY ALL! Becca's Instagram: @becccamooore  Becca's TikTok: @becccamooore  For the Girls TikTok: @forthegirlspodcast  If you would like me to answer an advice question you have, email [email protected]!
    1:11:48
  • My Friends Make Me Answer Everything
    This week I have two of my best friends ask me questions I haven't answered before. I almost forgot this was being recorded so just pretend you didn't learn all of this by the way thankssss!"  Follow Patrick on Insta: @itspatrickjohnson  Follow Patrick on TikTok: @itspatrickjohnson  Follow Kelli on Insta: @kelli_mosher  Becca's Instagram: @becccamooore  Becca's TikTok: @becccamooore  For the Girls TikTok: @forthegirlspodcast  If you would like me to answer an advice question you have, email [email protected]!
    1:07:42
  • Gabby Windey and I Play Truth or Drink
    Gabby and I told all of the secrets we could possibly fit in a 52 minute long episode and forgot that we didn't have to answer all of these questions and we could've drank instead. Enjoy!!!!"  Listen to Long Winded: @gabby.windey  Follow Gabby on Instagram: @gabby.windey  Follow Gabby on TikTok: @gabby.windey  Becca's Instagram: @becccamooore  Becca's TikTok: @becccamooore  For the Girls TikTok: @forthegirlspodcast  If you would like me to answer an advice question you have, email [email protected]!
    59:49
  • someone broke into my house while i was home
    I'm finally able to tell the story of my home invasion and why I had to move.  Becca's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/becccamooore/ Becca's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@becccamooore?lang=en For the Girls TikTok: @forthegirlspodcast If you would like me to answer an advice question you have, email [email protected]
    51:19
  • Truth or Drink
    This episode is a rollercoaster. I'm definitely going through it right now but I'm glad you got to hear all of my random lore!!!! Hopefully I feel less off soon!! Happy V Debloat & Digest Digestive Enzymes: https://happyv.com/products/digestive... Use code HAPPYBECCAMOORE for 15% off your first purchase!! Becca's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/becccamooore/ Becca's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@becccamooore?lang=en For the Girls TikTok: @forthegirlspodcast For the Girls Instagram: @forthegirlswithbeccamoore If you would like me to answer an advice question you have, email [email protected]
    55:15

About For The Girls with Becca Moore

For the Girls with Becca Moore will be all things for the girls - (not the guys) - including story times and terrible advice. For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We want to make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
