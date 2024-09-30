Powered by RND
FloWrestling
SportsWrestling

Available Episodes

5 of 1162
  • FRL 1,105 - Iowa - Oklahoma State Will Come Down To THIS
    The FRL crew previews the final dual weekend of the year in college wrestling. Send in user submissions and questions to [email protected]! (0:00) fun and easy banter (2:06) Iowa - Oklahoma State (35:45) Virginia Tech - NC State (48:55) rankings questions (54:12) everything else happening this weekend (1:03:05) questions from friends Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:37:48
  • FRL 1,104 - Controversial Calls, Brands Back, & UNI Magic In McLeod
    The FRL crew recaps an unbelievable weekend in college wrestling. Send in user submissions and questions to [email protected]! (0:00) Penn State - Ohio State / Illinois (33:52) Iowa - Minnesota (47:58) Iowa State - UNI (57:34) JD's time in Iowa and Pennsylvania (1:02:00) everything else that happened over the weekend (1:17:29) questions from friends Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:40:36
  • FRL 1,103 - Iowa's Lineup vs Minnesota + Penn State's Most Challenging Weekend?
    The FRL crew previews the weekend's biggest matchups - Iowa vs Minnesota, Penn State vs Ohio State/Illinois, AJ Ferrari vs Stephen Little, and more! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:32:03
  • FRL 1,102 - Is Iowa Still The #2 Team In College Wrestling?
    The FRL crew recaps everything that happened over the weekend in college wrestling. Send in user submissions and questions to [email protected]! (0:00) Iowa - Nebraska and Big Ten seeding discussion (27:42) Bray spent the entire weekend with Cyon (31:02) Josh Barr takes out Jacob Cardenas (36:00) Minnesota - Ohio State (47:38) other results from the weekend (53:00) is Iowa still the #2 team in the country? (58:26) Kennedy Blades moving down to 68 kg (1:02:02) questions from friends Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:31:36
  • FRL 1,101 - Jax Forrest LIVE Commitment + Why Bo Bassett Chose Iowa
    Jax Forrest joins the show to announce his college decision and then the FRL crew breaks it down + previews the weekend ahead. Send in user submissions and questions to [email protected]! (0:00) Jax (17:45) the impact of Bo and Jax's decisions (45:02) Spencer Lee beat RBY at Zagreb Rankings Series (49:00) potential big weight changes coming on senior level (52:00) Nebraska - Iowa preview (57:35) everything else happening this weekend (1:09:23) questions from friends Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:33:54

About FloWrestling Radio Live

FloWrestling Radio live hosted by Christian Pyles and the rest of the FloWrestling crew on Mondays and Thursdays. The team discusses the hottest topics in college and international wrestling.
