FRL 1,102 - Is Iowa Still The #2 Team In College Wrestling?

The FRL crew recaps everything that happened over the weekend in college wrestling. Send in user submissions and questions to [email protected] ! (0:00) Iowa - Nebraska and Big Ten seeding discussion (27:42) Bray spent the entire weekend with Cyon (31:02) Josh Barr takes out Jacob Cardenas (36:00) Minnesota - Ohio State (47:38) other results from the weekend (53:00) is Iowa still the #2 team in the country? (58:26) Kennedy Blades moving down to 68 kg (1:02:02) questions from friends