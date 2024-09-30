Jax Forrest joins the show to announce his college decision and then the FRL crew breaks it down + previews the weekend ahead.
(0:00) Jax
(17:45) the impact of Bo and Jax's decisions
(45:02) Spencer Lee beat RBY at Zagreb Rankings Series
(49:00) potential big weight changes coming on senior level
(52:00) Nebraska - Iowa preview
(57:35) everything else happening this weekend
(1:09:23) questions from friends
