110 - Dishonest Dealings

Episode Date: Friday, April 12, 2024 Join us, the California Department of Real Estate, for a true story of real estate fraud and deception, along with consumer protection tips. In this episode, Dishonest Dealings, we take you through a case full of misrepresentation and calculated wrongdoings that took place in Southern California across two years. Just when prospective homebuyers thought their security earnest money deposits were in safe hands and would secure a purchase of a home – they began to realize something was not right . We sit down with a Department of Real Estate special investigator who will tell us the story of how one realtor defrauded more than one hundred unsuspecting homebuyers, share insight into the Department’s investigations, and provide tips on how consumers can protect themselves during real estate transactions. Topics covered include: Broker controlled escrows Earnest money deposits Important tips and reminders about the homebuying process How to file a complaint with the California Department of Real Estate Our guest for this episode: Veronica Kilpatrick, DRE District Manager/Supervising Special Investigator II - San Diego Listener Discretion Advised: This podcast episode includes real examples and some case-specific language of a past real estate enforcement case involving fraud. To read the full enforcement case file, visit: https://www2.dre.ca.gov/hearingfiles/H41332LA_200203_P.pdf.