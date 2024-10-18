Listen in to learn all about the California Department of Real Estate audits and how they protect consumers.
In this episode, listeners will learn about the DRE audit process, when and why the Department conducts audits, and some of the more interesting and common findings uncovered. Also discussed are consumer protection tips around working with real estate salespersons and brokers.
Topics covered include:
Overview of Department of Real Estate audits
DRE audits process
Common violations found in DRE audits
Consumer resources and tips when working with a real estate salesperson or broker
Our Guest for this episode:
Mike Rivera, DRE Assistant Commissioner of Audits – Sacramento, California
--------
9:16
110 - Tratos Deshonestos
Jueves, 2 de mayo de 2024
Fecha del episodio: jueves, 2 de mayo de 2024
Únanse al Departamento de Bienes Raíces (DRE) de California para conocer una historia real sobre estafa y fraude inmobiliarios, así como consejos para la protección del consumidor. En este episodio: Tratos deshonestos, les contamos un caso lleno de engaño y malas acciones premeditadas que ocurrió en el sur de California en un periodo de dos años. Justo cuando los posibles compradores de viviendas pensaron que sus depósitos de arras estaban en buenas manos y asegurarían la compra de una vivienda, comenzaron a darse cuenta de que algo no andaba bien. Nos acompaña una investigadora especial del Departamento de Bienes Raíces quien nos contará la historia de cómo una agente inmobiliaria estafó a más de cien compradores de viviendas confiados, compartirá información sobre las investigaciones del Departamento y consejos con respecto a cómo los consumidores se pueden proteger durante las transacciones inmobiliarias.
Se cubrirán los siguientes temas:
Depósitos en garantías controlados por agentes inmobiliarios
Depósitos de arras
Consejos y avisos importantes sobre el proceso de compra de vivienda
Cómo presentar una queja ante el Departamento de Bienes Raíces de California
Nuestra invitada para este episodio: Veronica Kilpatrick, Gerente de distrito/Investigadora especial supervisora II de DRE - San Diego
Se recomienda la discreción del oyente: Este episodio del pódcast incluye ejemplos reales y algunos términos específicos de un caso anterior de ejecución de bienes raíces que involucra fraude. Para leer el expediente completo del caso de ejecución, visite: https://tinyurl.com/4h2vepfj
--------
21:31
110 - Dishonest Dealings
Episode Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
Join us, the California Department of Real Estate, for a true story of real estate fraud and deception, along with consumer protection tips. In this episode, Dishonest Dealings, we take you through a case full of misrepresentation and calculated wrongdoings that took place in Southern California across two years. Just when prospective homebuyers thought their security earnest money deposits were in safe hands and would secure a purchase of a home – they began to realize something was not right . We sit down with a Department of Real Estate special investigator who will tell us the story of how one realtor defrauded more than one hundred unsuspecting homebuyers, share insight into the Department’s investigations, and provide tips on how consumers can protect themselves during real estate transactions.
Topics covered include:
Broker controlled escrows
Earnest money deposits
Important tips and reminders about the homebuying process
How to file a complaint with the California Department of Real Estate
Our guest for this episode: Veronica Kilpatrick, DRE District Manager/Supervising Special Investigator II - San Diego
Listener Discretion Advised: This podcast episode includes real examples and some case-specific language of a past real estate enforcement case involving fraud. To read the full enforcement case file, visit: https://www2.dre.ca.gov/hearingfiles/H41332LA_200203_P.pdf.
--------
16:58
109 - How Escrow Works
In this episode we talk about how escrow works. When you’ve made a final offer on a home and reached an agreement with the seller, you start the escrow process in which a neutral third party manages funds and assets, and ensures all conditions of the sale are met before the property changes hands.
Topics covered include:
When escrow officially starts
The mindset a first-time homebuyer should have during escrow
Who is responsible for identifying an escrow company to use, whether a homebuyer can choose the escrow company, and who contacts the escrow company to open an account
What title search and title insurance are
What kind of contact the homebuyer can expect to have with their lender
Whether it’s common for sellers pay for a home warranty for the first year
What happens at document signing
Our Guest:
Lynn Bishop, Escrow Officer at Placer Title Company
--------
22:27
108 - How Real Estate Appraisals Work
In this episode we talk about how home appraisals work. In California, real estate appraisers are regulated by the Bureau of Real Estate Appraisers (BREA), and today we’re joined by BREA’s Bureau Chief Angela Jemmott.
Topics covered include:
• What an appraisal is, why it’s needed, and who pays for it
• Whether homeowners can choose the appraiser
• What an appraiser does during an appraisal
• What an appraiser is looking for to determine a home’s value
• What it means if a home is appraised for less than paid for
• What a homeowner can do if they disagree with an appraisal
• Whether a homeowner can pay for their own appraisal
• How to get a real estate appraisers license
• The different levels of appraisers and their differences
• Common reasons consumers file complaints with BREA
Our Guest:
• Angela Jemmott, Chief of the Bureau of Real Estate Appraisers
Whether you’re a young professional looking to invest in your future, a couple ready to settle down and start a family, or someone starting a new chapter in your life, buying a home is a significant milestone. But, it can also be an overwhelming and complex process. That’s why the Department of Real Estate has created this podcast, First Home California – to provide you with knowledge and insights.
Our goal is to help you get to a place where you know what to expect during the homebuying process, and to help you make sure you’re ready to make informed decisions about what will likely be the biggest purchase of your life. Each episode will focus on a specific part of the homebuying process and provide consumer protection tips.