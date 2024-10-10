Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessThe FindOut Podcast
Listen to The FindOut Podcast in the App
Listen to The FindOut Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The FindOut Podcast

Podcast The FindOut Podcast
George Lokko
This is a podcast for Durus (Entrepreneurs actually doing the work) in any or all industries such as car dealerships, real estate, Wall Street trading, etc. Th...
BusinessEntrepreneurship

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • 10,000 Tribes Weaved Into One Masterpiece.
    Fatima ia a clothing mogul who specializes in clothing customization and she gets her inspirations from her home country in Guinea. The name 10,000 threads originally represents the 10,000 different tribes in Africa. Her mission is to bring all 10,000 tribes weaved into one beautiful masterpiece.
    --------  
    34:15
  • First Step: Just Get Started
    This episode we highlight some very practical examples of what millennial's experience when it comes to entrepreneurship. Sometime we lack the motives to even begin our dreams. We also talked about how you can get started in Photography, Forex Market and Event Planning. Just remember, if it were easy, everyone can do it.
    --------  
    57:47
  • Trailer
    This is the trailer to all upcoming episodes. Watch out!
    --------  
    1:01

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The FindOut Podcast

This is a podcast for Durus (Entrepreneurs actually doing the work) in any or all industries such as car dealerships, real estate, Wall Street trading, etc. This podcast is designed and tailored for millennials and baby boomers who are looking to add on another income generating business or start investing into new exciting areas in this millennial years. You’ll be surprised to find out that there are certain businesses that we may know of and not be aware of the income/profit it generates.
Podcast website

Listen to The FindOut Podcast, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/11/2025 - 4:17:06 PM