This episode we highlight some very practical examples of what millennial's experience when it comes to entrepreneurship. Sometime we lack the motives to even begin our dreams. We also talked about how you can get started in Photography, Forex Market and Event Planning. Just remember, if it were easy, everyone can do it.

Fatima ia a clothing mogul who specializes in clothing customization and she gets her inspirations from her home country in Guinea. The name 10,000 threads originally represents the 10,000 different tribes in Africa. Her mission is to bring all 10,000 tribes weaved into one beautiful masterpiece.

About The FindOut Podcast

This is a podcast for Durus (Entrepreneurs actually doing the work) in any or all industries such as car dealerships, real estate, Wall Street trading, etc. This podcast is designed and tailored for millennials and baby boomers who are looking to add on another income generating business or start investing into new exciting areas in this millennial years. You’ll be surprised to find out that there are certain businesses that we may know of and not be aware of the income/profit it generates.