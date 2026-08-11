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Find the Path Podcast

Find the Path Podcast
GamesLeisure
Find the Path Podcast
Latest episode

552 episodes

  • Find the Path Podcast

    War for the Crown Episode 151: Tallgrasses

    08/11/2026
    The War for the Crown continues as the Knights of Summer set out from Yanmass to the abandoned caravanserai of Tallgrasses in search of the Taldan Horse traitors. Support us on Patreon to access our actual play of the Tyrant’s Grasp Adventure Path, with new episodes every Monday, and other great content: https://www.patreon.com/FindthePath Cast Rick [...]

    The post War for the Crown Episode 151: Tallgrasses appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
  • Find the Path Podcast

    New Patreon Show Announcement

    07/30/2026
    Join us for a the long awaited announcement of the new show coming to our Patreon after the end of our Tyrant’s Grasp actual play! Support us on Patreon to access our actual play of the Tyrant’s Grasp Adventure Path (and soon our new show), and other great content: https://www.patreon.com/FindthePath

    The post New Patreon Show Announcement appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
  • Find the Path Podcast

    After Party LIVE! Episode 39

    07/25/2026
    Welcome Pathfinders to After Party LIVE! Join us each month as we chat about all the nerdy things we love! In this After Party we talk about how to customize your adventures to fit your PCs! After Party LIVE! is recorded as a live Twitch stream on the first Saturday of the month, at 11am [...]

    The post After Party LIVE! Episode 39 appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
  • Find the Path Podcast

    War for the Crown Episode 150: Hedge Hill

    07/21/2026
    The War for the Crown continues as the Knights of Summer enter the forest atop Hedge Hill in Yanmass, searching for what the Kozan Bravos were sent to find by the Earl Merkondus. Support us on Patreon to access our actual play of the Tyrant’s Grasp Adventure Path, with new episodes every Monday, and other [...]

    The post War for the Crown Episode 150: Hedge Hill appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
  • Find the Path Podcast

    War for the Crown Episode 149: Yan Manor

    07/14/2026
    The War for the Crown continues as the Knights of Summer are celebrated for ending the plague of nightmares and recognized by the Baron of Yanmass, Mauston Kustios. Support us on Patreon to access our actual play of the Tyrant’s Grasp Adventure Path, with new episodes every Monday, and other great content: https://www.patreon.com/FindthePath Cast Rick [...]

    The post War for the Crown Episode 149: Yan Manor appeared first on Find the Path Ventures.
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About Find the Path Podcast
An actual play of Paizo’s Mummy’s Mask and War for the Crown Adventure Paths.
Podcast website
GamesLeisure

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