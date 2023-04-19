This is a story about a scam. But this isn’t any old scam.
2. The Spirits Are Always Watching
Keith starts spreading the word about Juliette D’Souza’s ‘powers’. Little by little, Juliette’s client base expands across Hampstead, as her promises of miracle cures captivate more and more of its residents. All is not well. Under Juliette’s influence, Keith has lost control of his own life. After she goes missing, Keith is left to reckon with her real identity. Filthy Ritual is a Global Original podcast, produced by Global and Novel. In partnership with Dentsu Entertainment. If you’ve been affected by anything you’ve heard in this podcast or think you, or someone you know, may have been scammed, you're not alone and there's support available. Age UK has helpful advice and information for anyone who thinks they’ve been scammed. Action Fraud can be contacted any time day or night, or you can call the Action Fraud team on 0300 123 2040. Victim Support or Think Jessica provide emotional and practical help to victims of crimes and scams.
4/26/2023
42:45
1. The Healer of Hampstead
An eccentric osteopath, Keith Bender, meets a charming, mysterious woman named Juliette D’Souza. Keith’s life is falling apart, and Juliette seems to know just how to fix it. She wins his trust and whisks him off on a journey to meet a shamanic healer in Suriname, changing his life forever. Soon, she’s bringing her supernatural influence into the heart of the bohemian London suburb where Keith worked: Hampstead. Filthy Ritual is a Global Original podcast, produced by Global and Novel. In partnership with Dentsu Entertainment. If you’ve been affected by anything you’ve heard in this podcast or think you, or someone you know, may have been scammed, you're not alone and there's support available. Age UK has helpful advice and information for anyone who thinks they’ve been scammed. Action Fraud can be contacted any time day or night, or you can call the Action Fraud team on 0300 123 2040. Victim Support or Think Jessica provide emotional and practical help to victims of crimes and scams.
4/19/2023
46:17
Filthy Ritual - Trailer
This is a story about a scam. But this isn’t any old scam. There's shamanism, a 'tree of life' in the jungle of Suriname, a bathing ritual in a dark rusty red lake, voodoo dolls, black magic and envelopes jammed full of sacrificial cash. There's even a wild capuchin monkey called Joey.At the turn of the 21st century, set in one of London's most wealthy suburbs, Hampstead, Juliette D'Souza wreaked havoc on a number of people's lives. Described by her neighbours as 'a knife in a velvet glove', D'Souza claimed to have a special connection to an ancient source of power and wisdom, deep in the Amazonian jungle. She became filthy rich, and one of the most prolific con women in British history. Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala, the soulmates behind the hit true crime podcast, Redhanded, are on the case. They speak to the reporters who travelled to Suriname to track Juliette down, one of Britain's leading shamans and the victims who came together in search of justice.This is a true story so bizarre, you might not believe your ears.All 6 episodes will be available from April 19th on Global Player. Download it now from the App Store or go to https://www.globalplayer.com
At the turn of the 21st century, set in one of London's most wealthy suburbs, Hampstead, Juliette D'Souza wreaked havoc on a number of people's lives. She became filthy rich, and one of the most prolific con women in British history.
Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala, the soulmates behind the hit true crime podcast, Redhanded, are on the case. They speak to the reporters who travelled to Suriname to track Juliette down, one of Britain's leading shamans and the victims who came together in search of justice.
All 6 episodes are available now exclusively on Global Player, and once a week on all other platforms.