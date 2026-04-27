Episode 2. Loyalty or truth - which would you choose? Steve faces a brutal choice: protect his best friend of forty years or expose a secret that could shake governments. When he finally tries to speak out, every door slams shut. Meanwhile, journalists Caroline Hawley and Meirion Jones start asking questions - and what they uncover hints at a fraud far bigger than anyone imagined. From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment. Explosive Lies is a Global production. For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.

Episode 3. The higher the stakes, the harder the fall? Jim doubles down, pushing the ADE’s supposed power with the backing of a powerful Iraqi general. His empire looks untouchable. Meanwhile, Steve leaks secrets from the shadows, and journalists Caroline Hawley and Meirion Jones take their investigation public - sparking a reaction no one saw coming. From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment. Explosive Lies is a Global production. For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.

Episode 4. Steve and Meirion join forces as the investigation gathers pace, uncovering shocking complicity at the heart of the British state. Meanwhile, Detective Niki White quietly begins her own pursuit of Jim - setting the stage for a clash that could change everything. From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment. Explosive Lies is a Global production. For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.

Episode 5. The investigation is thrown into turmoil. As Niki White digs deeper into Jim’s empire, she discovers that exposing the truth will be far harder - and far more dangerous - than anyone imagined. From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment. Explosive Lies is a Global production. For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.

Episode 6. The fight for truth reaches its explosive final stage. At the Old Bailey, Jim’s legal team insists he genuinely believed the ADE worked. After years of investigation, the case hangs in the balance. But even as the verdict looms, one question remains: why are these bogus devices still in use around the world? From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment. Explosive Lies is a Global production. For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.

About Unmissables: Explosive Lies

About Unmissables: Explosive Lies

About Unmissables: Explosive Lies

He said it could save lives. It didn’t. It couldn’t even find golf balls… Jim McCormick was a cocky English salesman with an outrageous claim: a black plastic gadget that could sniff out bombs using “electromagnetic energy.” The science was pure fiction. But in the panic after 9/11, governments bought the lie - paying up to $60,000 for a device that started life as a $20 novelty golf-ball finder. McCormick sold hope to armies and security forces across the globe. But hope turned deadly. Behind the deals were fragmented friendships, betrayals, and a truth so dangerous it would take years to drag into the light. Alice Levine uncovers the jaw-dropping story of a con that cost countless lives - and the unlikely people who stopped at nothing to uncover the truth. Explosive Lies is a Global Original podcast, produced by Forest Sounds in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment.