Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
22 episodes
- Episode 6. The fight for truth reaches its explosive final stage.
At the Old Bailey, Jim’s legal team insists he genuinely believed the ADE worked. After years of investigation, the case hangs in the balance.
But even as the verdict looms, one question remains: why are these bogus devices still in use around the world?
From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment.
Explosive Lies is a Global production.
For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.
- Episode 5. The investigation is thrown into turmoil.
As Niki White digs deeper into Jim’s empire, she discovers that exposing the truth will be far harder - and far more dangerous - than anyone imagined.
From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment.
Explosive Lies is a Global production.
For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.
- Episode 4. Steve and Meirion join forces as the investigation gathers pace, uncovering shocking complicity at the heart of the British state.
Meanwhile, Detective Niki White quietly begins her own pursuit of Jim - setting the stage for a clash that could change everything.
From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment.
Explosive Lies is a Global production.
For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.
- Episode 3. The higher the stakes, the harder the fall?
Jim doubles down, pushing the ADE’s supposed power with the backing of a powerful Iraqi general. His empire looks untouchable.
Meanwhile, Steve leaks secrets from the shadows, and journalists Caroline Hawley and Meirion Jones take their investigation public - sparking a reaction no one saw coming.
From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment.
Explosive Lies is a Global production.
For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.
- Episode 2. Loyalty or truth - which would you choose?
Steve faces a brutal choice: protect his best friend of forty years or expose a secret that could shake governments. When he finally tries to speak out, every door slams shut.
Meanwhile, journalists Caroline Hawley and Meirion Jones start asking questions - and what they uncover hints at a fraud far bigger than anyone imagined.
From Global and Forest Sounds, in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment.
Explosive Lies is a Global production.
For any commercial enquiries with this podcast including IP interest, please contact commercialpodcasts@global.com.
More Society & Culture podcasts
- The Oprah PodcastSociety & Culture
- This American LifeArts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- If Books Could KillArts, Books, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Shawn Ryan ShowPhilosophy, Society & Culture
- Determined Society with Shawn French | Adversity & MindsetBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Sword and ScaleBusiness, Documentary, Entrepreneurship, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Stuff You Should KnowSociety & Culture
- The Way I Heard It with Mike RoweHistory, Society & Culture
- CriminalDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
Trending Society & Culture podcasts
- The Rabbit Hole: Conspiracy TheoriesHistory, Society & Culture
- Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie ChrisleyKids & Family, Society & Culture
- The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara FosterHealth & Wellness, Leisure, Society & Culture
- Wild Card with Rachel MartinSociety & Culture
- Next Question with Katie CouricDocumentary, Entertainment News, Health & Wellness, News, Society & Culture
- Bloodline BanterComedy, Society & Culture
- True Scary StoryArts, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Out & AboutRelationships, Society & Culture
- Klein/Ally Show: The PodcastSociety & Culture
- Literally! With Rob LoweSociety & Culture
- Mike DropDocumentary, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Society & Culture
- Critics at Large | The New YorkerSociety & Culture
- A Little Bit CultyEducation, Society & Culture
- Spot On with Link LaurenSociety & Culture
- The Atlas Obscura PodcastPlaces & Travel, Society & Culture
- Once Upon a Time… at Bennington CollegeSociety & Culture
- Good GuysComedy, Society & Culture
- Lemme Say ThisComedy, Music, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes RobertsReligion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Town with Matthew BelloniSociety & Culture
- Migrant OdysseyDocumentary, Personal Journals, Places & Travel, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Pop ApologistsSociety & Culture
- Snarky in the SuburbsRelationships, Society & Culture
- Macrodosing: Arian Foster and PFT CommenterPhilosophy, Society & Culture
- The Secret World of Roald DahlDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
About Unmissables: Explosive Lies
He said it could save lives. It didn’t. It couldn’t even find golf balls… Jim McCormick was a cocky English salesman with an outrageous claim: a black plastic gadget that could sniff out bombs using “electromagnetic energy.” The science was pure fiction. But in the panic after 9/11, governments bought the lie - paying up to $60,000 for a device that started life as a $20 novelty golf-ball finder. McCormick sold hope to armies and security forces across the globe. But hope turned deadly. Behind the deals were fragmented friendships, betrayals, and a truth so dangerous it would take years to drag into the light. Alice Levine uncovers the jaw-dropping story of a con that cost countless lives - and the unlikely people who stopped at nothing to uncover the truth. Explosive Lies is a Global Original podcast, produced by Forest Sounds in partnership with Dentsu Entertainment.Podcast website
Listen to Unmissables: Explosive Lies, The Oprah Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Unmissables: Explosive Lies
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Unmissables: Explosive Lies: Podcasts in Family