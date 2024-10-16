Powered by RND
Podcast hosted by Duddy B of Dirty Heads
  • Johnny Christ of Avenged Sevenfold | FGWD Classics | EP #3
    Get ready to Feel Good with Duddy B, Jake, and their friend Johnny Christ from Avenged Sevenfold! In this classic episode, we're celebrating gratitude and reminiscing about the unforgettable moments from Episode 10. From old memories and epic pranks to hilarious pee stories, this show has it all. Don’t miss out! Share with your friends and make sure to subscribe for your weekly dose of feel-good fun!Join our Facebook Group here: https://facebook.com/groups/1106603310142973/See Dirty Heads Live! Tickets at DirtyHeads.comListen to Feelin Good With DuddySpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IR3s8NvarUr0tZK7uCYdb?si=4010009e19634c0fApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feelin-good-with-duddy/id1508790544Follow us on Instagram: @FeelinGoodWithDuddyHost: Dustin "Duddy B" Bushnell | Instagram: @DuddyBCo-Host: Jake Bushnell | Instagram: @SnakeBushnellPodcast Producer: Luke Pugliese | Instagram: @DapugxWant to sponsor the show? Email us: [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:04:45
  • Brown & Yellow Gatorade | FGWD EP #133
    They always doubt us, but we always come through! This week I'm joined by my good friend and Dirty Heads band mate, Ruben.Dirty Heads News | Poncho is Going Away To Training Camp | Paul vs. Tyson | Sh*t A Little Bit: Taylor Knibb & James Houston | Fan Watch | Weed with Ruben | Fan Q&AJoin our Facebook Group here: https://facebook.com/groups/1106603310142973/See Dirty Heads Live! Tickets at DirtyHeads.comListen to Feelin Good With DuddySpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IR3s8NvarUr0tZK7uCYdb?si=4010009e19634c0fApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feelin-good-with-duddy/id1508790544Follow us on Instagram: @FeelinGoodWithDuddyHost: Dustin "Duddy B" Bushnell | Instagram: @DuddyBCo-Host: Ruben Durazo | Instagram: @Rasta4EyePodcast Producer: Luke Pugliese | Instagram: @DapugxWant to sponsor the show? Email us: [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    53:02
  • 1 Million Views | FGWD EP #132
    Happy Halloween! A new Dirty Heads album is in progress with Jared, Tbyrd and Sarah's video "Shit a Little Bit" has gone viral, Jake rants about Christmas decorations before Halloween & I answer some Q&A!Join our Facebook Group here: https://facebook.com/groups/1106603310142973/See Dirty Heads Live! Tickets at DirtyHeads.comListen to Feelin Good With DuddySpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IR3s8NvarUr0tZK7uCYdb?si=4010009e19634c0fApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feelin-good-with-duddy/id1508790544Follow us on Instagram: @FeelinGoodWithDuddyHost: Dustin "Duddy B" Bushnell | Instagram: @DuddyBCo-Host: Ruben Durazo | Instagram: @Rasta4EyePodcast Producer: Luke Pugliese | Instagram: @DapugxWant to sponsor the show? Email us: [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    19:44
  • Rome Ramirez | FGWD Classics | EP #2
    Rome Ramirez is back in the bunker to share stories about his recent move to Nashville, the Rome & Duddy Tour, Cheez, & a brand new Poopersville story! Come hang out and listen to Rome & Duddy perform "Lahaina" plus "And It Stoned Me".Join our Facebook Group here: https://facebook.com/groups/1106603310142973/See Dirty Heads Live! Tickets at DirtyHeads.comListen to Feelin Good With DuddySpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IR3s8NvarUr0tZK7uCYdb?si=4010009e19634c0fApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feelin-good-with-duddy/id1508790544Follow us on Instagram: @FeelinGoodWithDuddyHost:Dustin "Duddy B" BushnellInstagram: @DuddyBCo-Host:Jake BushnellInstagram: @SnakeBushnellPodcast Producer:Luke PuglieseInstagram: @DapugxWant to sponsor the show?Email us at: [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:20:03
  • Duddy In The Desert | FGWD EP #131
    They said it was impossible, but we made it to episode 131!Join our Facebook Group here: https://facebook.com/groups/1106603310142973/See Dirty Heads Live! Tickets at DirtyHeads.comListen to Feelin Good With DuddySpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IR3s8NvarUr0tZK7uCYdb?si=4010009e19634c0fApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feelin-good-with-duddy/id1508790544Follow us on Instagram: @FeelinGoodWithDuddyHost:Dustin "Duddy B" BushnellInstagram: @DuddyBPodcast Producer:Luke PuglieseInstagram: @DapugxWant to sponsor the show?Email us at: [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    26:24

