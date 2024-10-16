Get ready to Feel Good with Duddy B, Jake, and their friend Johnny Christ from Avenged Sevenfold! In this classic episode, we're celebrating gratitude and reminiscing about the unforgettable moments from Episode 10. From old memories and epic pranks to hilarious pee stories, this show has it all. Don’t miss out! Share with your friends and make sure to subscribe for your weekly dose of feel-good fun!Join our Facebook Group here: https://facebook.com/groups/1106603310142973/See Dirty Heads Live! Tickets at DirtyHeads.comListen to Feelin Good With DuddySpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0IR3s8NvarUr0tZK7uCYdb?si=4010009e19634c0fApple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/feelin-good-with-duddy/id1508790544Follow us on Instagram: @FeelinGoodWithDuddyHost: Dustin "Duddy B" Bushnell | Instagram: @DuddyBCo-Host: Jake Bushnell | Instagram: @SnakeBushnellPodcast Producer: Luke Pugliese | Instagram: @DapugxWant to sponsor the show? Email us: [email protected]
