Achieving zero trust with full-scale observability | Datadog's Emilio Escobar
Datadog CISO Emilio Escobar joins SNG host Wyatt Kash in a sponsored podcast discussion on how federal agencies must leverage comprehensive observability and monitoring to overcome escalating cyber threats. This segment was sponsored by Datadog.
18:12
Ensuring trustworthy and secure artificial intelligence | Cloudera's Rob Carey
Cloudera Government Solutions President Rob Carey joins SNG host Wyatt Kash in a sponsored podcast discussion on how best to ensure the trustworthiness — as well as the security and privacy — of the data agencies rely upon to drive AI solutions and, ultimately, mission success. This segment was sponsored by Cloudera.
20:00
HR management systems benefit the federal workforce | Workday's Lynn Martin and DOJ's Melinda Rogers
Modernized workforce management systems are essential to deploying the right skills and improving the operational agility of federal agencies, say DOJ CIO Melinda Rogers and Workday’s Lynn Martin.
29:38
Workforce management system modernization | OPM's Steve Krauss and Workday's Matthew Cornelius
Outdated federal human resources platforms increasingly hinder agency recruiting and training, say OPM’s Steve Krauss and Workday’s Matthew Cornelis. In a new FedScoop interview, they discuss how cloud-native solutions and unified data standards enhance workforce agility, cut costs and foster cross-agency collaboration.
26:01
A new view of the Arctic’s impact on national security: Deloitte's Sue Kalweit
Former NGA geospatial intelligence analysis director Sue Kalweit — now managing director of Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory's government practice — discusses how Deloitte and Google help analysts view the potential geopolitical and national security implications of the changing Arctic landscape due to climate change. This podcast is hosted by Scoop News Group's Wyatt Kash for FedScoop and sponsored by Deloitte.
