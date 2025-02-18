A new view of the Arctic’s impact on national security: Deloitte's Sue Kalweit

Former NGA geospatial intelligence analysis director Sue Kalweit — now managing director of Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory's government practice — discusses how Deloitte and Google help analysts view the potential geopolitical and national security implications of the changing Arctic landscape due to climate change. This podcast is hosted by Scoop News Group's Wyatt Kash for FedScoop and sponsored by Deloitte.