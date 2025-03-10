FedImpact: Candid Insights for Your Federal Retirement

[Reduction in Force] Part 22: How Can I Access My Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)?
ProFeds Founder, Chris Kowalik, reviews the IRS rules which allow federal employees to take from their TSP at various ages if they are RIF’ed. KEY TAKEAWAYS: How do employees access TSP after they have separated (resigned or retired) How long employees have to wait take withdrawals from TSP What penalties may apply to withdrawals prior to age 59 ½ Additional resources: Link to full RIF training series: FedImpact.com/RIF-training-series Local workshop locations and dates: FedImpact.com/attend To be introduced to a local financial professional: FedImpact.com/request-to-meet
[Reduction in Force] Part 21: What Should I Know if I’m a Military Veteran?
ProFeds Founder, Chris Kowalik, sheds light on what military veterans should know if they are going through a RIF process. KEY TAKEAWAYS: Ensuring your veterans preference is in your service record Process of buying back your military service Retaining a receipt of your military buyback Additional resources: Link to full RIF training series: FedImpact.com/RIF-training-series Local workshop locations and dates: FedImpact.com/attend To be introduced to a local financial professional: FedImpact.com/request-to-meet Webinar replay: Breaking Down the Military Service Buyback : https://fedimpact.com/webinar/replay-breaking-down-the-military-service-buyback/
[Reduction in Force] Part 20: Will I Get to Keep My Government Insurance (FEHB, FEGLI, FLTCIP & FEDVIP)?
ProFeds Founder, Chris Kowalik, explores the rules for keeping various government insurance programs such as health (FEHB), life (FEGLI), dental and vision (FEDVIP), and long term care (FLTCIP).). KEY TAKEAWAYS: Rules for being able to keep various federal benefits Timelines for changes to take place How the cost can change for each benefit Additional resources: Link to full RIF training series: FedImpact.com/RIF-training-series Local workshop locations and dates: FedImpact.com/attend To be introduced to a local financial professional: FedImpact.com/request-to-meet FEGLI Handbook citing 5-year rule: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/life-insurance/reference-materials/publications-forms/feglihandbook.pdf#page=114 FEHB Waiver Policy: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/reference-materials/reference/annuitants/#current
[Reduction in Force] Part 19: Will I Still Get the FERS Supplement (and When)?
ProFeds Founder, Chris Kowalik, reviews the rules for getting the FERS Special Retirement Supplement for employees who are RIF’ed. KEY TAKEAWAYS: Explanation of the FERS Supplement Who gets the FERS Supplement? When do payments begin? Additional resources: Link to full RIF training series: FedImpact.com/RIF-training-series Local workshop locations and dates: FedImpact.com/attend To be introduced to a local financial professional: FedImpact.com/request-to-meet
[Reduction in Force] Part 18: Will I Get a Different Pension Calculation (and When)?
ProFeds Founder, Chris Kowalik, explains the pension calculation that employees can expect if they are RIF’ed. KEY TAKEAWAYS: The pension formula The challenge of including military service The high-3 average (and potential change to the “high-5”) Additional resources: Link to full RIF training series: FedImpact.com/RIF-training-series Local workshop locations and dates: FedImpact.com/attend To be introduced to a local financial professional: FedImpact.com/request-to-meet
