FedImpact: Candid Insights for Your Federal Retirement

[Reduction in Force] Part 20: Will I Get to Keep My Government Insurance (FEHB, FEGLI, FLTCIP & FEDVIP)?

ProFeds Founder, Chris Kowalik, explores the rules for keeping various government insurance programs such as health (FEHB), life (FEGLI), dental and vision (FEDVIP), and long term care (FLTCIP).). KEY TAKEAWAYS: Rules for being able to keep various federal benefits Timelines for changes to take place How the cost can change for each benefit Additional resources: Link to full RIF training series: FedImpact.com/RIF-training-series Local workshop locations and dates: FedImpact.com/attend To be introduced to a local financial professional: FedImpact.com/request-to-meet FEGLI Handbook citing 5-year rule: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/life-insurance/reference-materials/publications-forms/feglihandbook.pdf#page=114 FEHB Waiver Policy: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/reference-materials/reference/annuitants/#current