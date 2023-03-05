Host Jerri Williams is a retired FBI agent and author on a mission to show you who the FBI is and what the FBI does by interviewing retired agents, her former c... More
287: Chris Tarbell – Silk Road, Dark Web Marketplace
Former agent Chris Tarbell reviews his investigation and takedown of the billion-dollar, cryptocurrency-based drug underground marketplace "Silk Road" and the arrest of its founder. The investigation, code-named Operation Onion Peeler, resulted in the largest seizure of bitcoins to date. Chris was also the lead investigator on several of the Bureau's most complex and cutting-edge cybercrime cases, including the investigation and arrest of the leadership of Anonymous and the LulzSec hacking crews. Chris Tarbell served in the FBI for nearly 10 years.
5/3/2023
1:07:41
286: Cory McGookin - Latin Kings, Aurora Cold Case Murders
Retired agent Cory McGookin reviews the investigation he led targeting the Latin Kings operating in the city of Aurora, IL and "Operation First Degree Burn," a cold case multi-agency task force which resulted in the nation's largest ever cold case murder takedown. Thirty-one Latin Kings gang members were convicted of 22 murders going back two decades. Cory McGookin served in the FBI for 20 years.
4/20/2023
1:24:44
285: Tom Simon – Prison Ponzi Scheme
Retired agent Tom Simon reviews his investigation of Las Vegas couple Perry and Rochelle Griggs for orchestrating a prison Ponzi scheme. While serving 8 years in federal prison for securities fraud, Perry Griggs started another scam, where fellow prisoners and their families were the victims. When Griggs was paroled, he and his wife disappeared. A national fugitive manhunt ensued. CNBC featured this prison Ponzi scheme case on American Greed. Tom Simon served in the FBI for 26 years.
4/6/2023
47:38
284: Jim Lewis and Renae McDermott – Miami Abduction of Mother and Children
Retired agents Jim Lewis and Renae McDermott review their 1999 kidnapping case where a mother and her two children were kidnapped for ransom and held for four days before they were located and rescued by the Miami Division SWAT team. In addition to the safe return of the family, the spectacular work of the investigative team and detectives from the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, with assistance from FBI polygraphers, SWAT, surveillance, ERT, technically agents and phone tracking, resulted in life sentences for three defendants and lengthy multiple-year sentences for two others. Jim Lewis served in the FBI for 25 years. Renae McDermott served in the FBI for 32 years, 27 as a special agent.
3/23/2023
57:11
Bonus: Women FBI Agents – Women's History Month
March is National Women's history month and this year's theme is, "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories." So I'm republishing Episode 264: History of Women in the FBI, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the modern-day female agent. In this encore episode, active and retired agents share personal stories from their FBI careers, historical details about Director Hoover's initial rejection, and the Bureau's eventual acceptance of women as agents. I hope you'll listen or re-listen to the show, especially to understand the significance of the FBI's recent pledge to advance women in policing. The national 30x30 pledge aims to bring more women into policing to improve public safety, community outcomes, and trust in law enforcement.
