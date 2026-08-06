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414 episodes
- Retired agent Tom Ropel reviews his fugitive investigation of Adam Gadahn, who was indicted in October 2004 for treason and was the first American indicted for treason since the 1950s. California-born Gadahn, who moved to Pakistan to join Al Qaeda, was also charged with providing aid and comfort and material support to the terrorist organization for making propaganda videos supporting Al Qaeda. He threatened attacks on major U.S. cities, called 9/11 payback for American crimes, and encouraged Muslims in the West to kill Americans. Dr. Thomas Ropel, Ph.D., served in the FBI for 21 years.
Check out episode show notes, photos, and related articles: https://jerriwilliams.com/406-tom-ropel-american-al-qaeda-member-adam-gadahn-indicted-for-treason/
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405: Kerri Reifel – 30-Year Child Murder, 16-Year BAU Case, Who killed April Tinsley?07/23/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Retired agent Kerri Reifel reviews her work with the Fort Wayne Police Department on the investigation into the murder of 8-year-old April Tinsley, who disappeared on April 1, 1988. Her body was found three days later. But the murder went unsolved for over thirty years. Kerri worked closely with Fort Wayne PD Detective Brian Martin and others on the case for 16 years, first as an agent assigned to the Indianapolis Division and member of the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team (CARD), and then as a certified profiler in the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU-3) Crimes Against Children program. Through genetic DNA testing, John Miller was identified as the murderer. He pled guilty to murder and child molesting and was sentenced to 80 years. Kerri and another BAU colleague spent two days interviewing him in prison. Kerri Reifel served in the FBI for over 21 years.
Check out episode show notes, photos, and related articles: https://jerriwilliams.com/405-kerri-reifel-30-year-child-murder-16-year-bau-case-who-killed-april-tinsley/
Join my Reader Team to get the FBI Reading Resource - Books about the FBI, written by FBI agents, the 20 clichés about the FBI Reality Checklist, and keep up to date on the FBI in books, TV, and movies via my monthly email. Join here. http://eepurl.com/dzCCmL
Buy me a coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/JerriWilliams
Check out my FBI books, non-fiction and crime fiction, available as audiobooks, ebooks and paperbacks wherever books are sold. https://jerriwilliams.com/books/
404: Shawn Johnson and Steven Meyers – How to Rob a Bank, The Hollywood Bandit07/16/2026 | 1h 55 mins.Retired agent Shawn Johnson reviews his investigation of serial bank robber Scott Scurlock, aka the Hollywood Bandit. Steven Meyers, who was Scurlock's lookout and getaway driver, also takes part in this case review. Steven Meyers and Scurlock staged takeover heists in the Seattle area during a four-year period in the 1990s. Before entering the bank, Meyers would help Scurlock disguise himself with Hollywood-quality makeup and prosthetic facial features. They robbed 19 banks. However, when surrounded by members of the Seattle Division's Puget Sound Violent Crimes Joint Task Force while attempting to escape from their last robbery, a shootout ensued and ended with Meyers and another accomplice being shot. Scurlock fled the scene. When located, he died by suicide rather than surrendering. The investigation was covered, and Shawn Johnson and Steven Meyers were featured in the Netflix docuseries, How to Rob a Bank. Shawn served in the FBI for over 28 years.
Check out episode show notes, photos, and related articles:
Join my Reader Team to get the FBI Reading Resource - Books about the FBI, written by FBI agents, the 20 clichés about the FBI Reality Checklist, and keep up to date on the FBI in books, TV, and movies via my monthly email. Join here. http://eepurl.com/dzCCmL
The Long Road to Publishing Podcast - https://shows.acast.com/the-long-road-to-publishing/episodes/6a53fac5c2f78bb6892c2f73
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Check out my FBI books, non-fiction and crime fiction, available as audiobooks, ebooks and paperbacks wherever books are sold. https://jerriwilliams.com/books/
- Retired agent Eric Robinson reviews a case where the subject provided thousands of dollars to a terrorist organization to support violent jihad. After he was arrested, the subject solicited the murder of the federal judge presiding over his case. Eric led the undercover operation where an agent posed as a "hitman" to record the plot to kill the judge. Eric received the U.S. Attorney General's Award for his work on this matter. He served in the FBI for over 23 years.
Check out episode show notes, photos, and related articles: https://jerriwilliams.com/403-eric-robinson-solicitation-for-murder-of-federal-judge/
Join my Reader Team to get the FBI Reading Resource - Books about the FBI, written by FBI agents, the 20 clichés about the FBI Reality Checklist, and keep up to date on the FBI in books, TV, and movies via my monthly email. Join here. http://eepurl.com/dzCCmL
Buy me a coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/JerriWilliams
Check out my FBI books, non-fiction and crime fiction, available as audiobooks, ebooks and paperbacks wherever books are sold. https://jerriwilliams.com/books/
402: Brian O'Hare and Sean O'Brien - Chattanooga Terrorist Attack, ERT Crime Scene06/24/2026 | 1h 30 mins.Retired agent Brian O'Hare and former Chattanooga Police Lieutenant Sean O'Brien review the July 16, 2015, attack by a lone terrorist, who opened fire on two military installations in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He first committed a drive-by shooting at a recruiting center, where one Marine was injured by gunfire. He then traveled to a U.S. Navy reserve center where he continued firing. Four U.S. Marines were shot and killed at the scene, and a U.S. Navy sailor died at a hospital two days later. A police officer was wounded. The gunman was killed by responding police during the firefight. Brian O'Hare is a former president of the FBI Agents Association. He served in the FBI for 24 years.
Check out episode show notes, photos, and related articles:
Join my Reader Team to get the FBI Reading Resource - Books about the FBI, written by FBI agents, the 20 clichés about the FBI Reality Checklist, and keep up to date on the FBI in books, TV, and movies via my monthly email. Join here. http://eepurl.com/dzCCmL
Buy me a coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/JerriWilliams
Check out my FBI books, non-fiction and crime fiction, available as audiobooks, ebooks and paperbacks wherever books are sold. https://jerriwilliams.com/books/
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About FBI Case File Review
Have you ever thought how cool it would be to eavesdrop on the FBI? On FBI Case File Review, a true crime FBI podcast, host Jerri Williams, a retired agent herself, is on a mission to show you who the FBI is and what the FBI does by interviewing her former Bureau colleagues who share personal stories about the Bureau's most intriguing and high-profile cases, as well as many you've never heard of. Listen in on their conversations and experience what it's like to hunt down a serial killer or terrorist, catch a spy during an espionage case, comb through a file cabinet of incriminating documents in a corruption investigation, or sit on a wire and conduct a physical surveillance to gather evidence of drug trafficking or organized crime. Investigate the show at https://jerriwilliams.com/.Podcast website
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