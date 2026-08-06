Retired agent Shawn Johnson reviews his investigation of serial bank robber Scott Scurlock, aka the Hollywood Bandit. Steven Meyers, who was Scurlock's lookout and getaway driver, also takes part in this case review. Steven Meyers and Scurlock staged takeover heists in the Seattle area during a four-year period in the 1990s. Before entering the bank, Meyers would help Scurlock disguise himself with Hollywood-quality makeup and prosthetic facial features. They robbed 19 banks. However, when surrounded by members of the Seattle Division's Puget Sound Violent Crimes Joint Task Force while attempting to escape from their last robbery, a shootout ensued and ended with Meyers and another accomplice being shot. Scurlock fled the scene. When located, he died by suicide rather than surrendering. The investigation was covered, and Shawn Johnson and Steven Meyers were featured in the Netflix docuseries, How to Rob a Bank. Shawn served in the FBI for over 28 years.

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