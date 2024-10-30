Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionFaraway
Listen to Faraway in the App
Listen to Faraway in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Faraway

Podcast Faraway
Sonoro
Months after her mom, Elaina, vanishes during a space mission, Camila receives an Orion, a device programmed with Elaina’s voice and memories. She soon discover...
More
FictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • The Acceptance Stage | E14
    Months later, Camila is off at college and is able to count on Elaina like she used to. But at Obsidian, the DOD has gotten their hands on "Sample B-X" for better... or worse.
    --------  
    6:35
  • The Company You Keep Pt. 2 | E13
    Dr. Proctor reveals the truth about "Sample B-X" and invites Elaina to join him in his plot to study the lifeform and further human evolution, but only if she erases any evidence of Obsidian's wrongdoing.
    --------  
    17:30
  • The Company You Keep Pt. 1 | E12
    The Aguilars enlist Chase to accompany them to the Obsidian press conference, where they plan to expose Dr. Proctor. But nothing goes as planned.
    --------  
    13:47
  • Una Familia | E11
    Cornered by Dr. Proctor, Camila and Ruben butt heads over whether to surrender Orion. Elaina reveals what she saw on the ISS, and the family resolves to expose the truth.
    --------  
    10:05
  • The Depression Stage | E10
    After a tragic development, the Aguilars struggle to help Elaina recover her supressed memories of the incident using Orion's data. Meanwhile, Dr. Proctor goes on the offensive.
    --------  
    14:01

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Faraway

Months after her mom, Elaina, vanishes during a space mission, Camila receives an Orion, a device programmed with Elaina’s voice and memories. She soon discovers the device's connection to her mother runs far deeper than she imagined and could help her uncover the truth about what actually happened to her mother in the depths of space.
Podcast website

Listen to Faraway, Welcome to Night Vale and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Faraway: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:26:54 PM