After a tragic development, the Aguilars struggle to help Elaina recover her supressed memories of the incident using Orion's data. Meanwhile, Dr. Proctor goes on the offensive.

Cornered by Dr. Proctor, Camila and Ruben butt heads over whether to surrender Orion. Elaina reveals what she saw on the ISS, and the family resolves to expose the truth.

The Aguilars enlist Chase to accompany them to the Obsidian press conference, where they plan to expose Dr. Proctor. But nothing goes as planned.

Dr. Proctor reveals the truth about "Sample B-X" and invites Elaina to join him in his plot to study the lifeform and further human evolution, but only if she erases any evidence of Obsidian's wrongdoing.

Months later, Camila is off at college and is able to count on Elaina like she used to. But at Obsidian, the DOD has gotten their hands on "Sample B-X" for better... or worse.

About Faraway

Months after her mom, Elaina, vanishes during a space mission, Camila receives an Orion, a device programmed with Elaina’s voice and memories. She soon discovers the device's connection to her mother runs far deeper than she imagined and could help her uncover the truth about what actually happened to her mother in the depths of space.