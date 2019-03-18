A tsunami hits the Japanese nuclear plant. The story of the disaster told in a seven-part drama from BBC World Service. More
Fukushima: 1. Tsunami
Japan’s nuclear plant is hit as an immense wave surges past defences and floods reactors. It’s a desperate fight to contain a disaster. A drama about the events of March 2011.
Cast:
Suto: Togo Igawa
Akiko: Ami Okumura Jones
Yoshida: Eiji Mahara
Saito: Sadao Ueda
Ito: Matt McCooey
Shimada: Akira Koieyama
Narrator: Romola Garai
Reporter: Kevin Shen
Reporter: Naoko Mori
Worker: Nino Furuhata
Fukushima is written by Adrian Penketh
Sound design is by Peter Ringrose
Produced by Toby Swift and Sasha Yevtushenko
Commissioned by Simon Pitts for BBC World Service
