BBC World Service
A tsunami hits the Japanese nuclear plant. The story of the disaster told in a seven-part drama from BBC World Service. More
A tsunami hits the Japanese nuclear plant. The story of the disaster told in a seven-part drama from BBC World Service. More

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Fukushima: 1. Tsunami
    Japan’s nuclear plant is hit as an immense wave surges past defences and floods reactors. It’s a desperate fight to contain a disaster. A drama about the events of March 2011. Cast: Suto: Togo Igawa Akiko: Ami Okumura Jones Yoshida: Eiji Mahara Saito: Sadao Ueda Ito: Matt McCooey Shimada: Akira Koieyama Narrator: Romola Garai Reporter: Kevin Shen Reporter: Naoko Mori Worker: Nino Furuhata Fukushima is written by Adrian Penketh Sound design is by Peter Ringrose Produced by Toby Swift and Sasha Yevtushenko Commissioned by Simon Pitts for BBC World Service
    5/14/2023
    27:31
  • Introducing Fukushima
    A drama about losing control in Japan’s nuclear emergency. The heroes who fight to contain the disaster and those whose mistakes lead Japan to catastrophe. Years later, some seek atonement. This seven-part drama from the BBC World Service is released weekly from 15 May 2023.
    5/3/2023
    2:52
  • Get ready for changes
    A new drama is coming soon.
    4/25/2023
    0:54
  • Fall of the Shah: 9. God’s government
    Enemies are put on trial as Ayatollah Khomeini consolidates his power, in the final episode of the drama. But is this justice, or a desire for revenge? #FalloftheShah
    3/25/2019
    27:50
  • Fall of the Shah: 8. The collapse
    Protesters surround the US Embassy. Meanwhile, in episode eight, there’s a power clash in the race to become Iran’s new prime minister. #FalloftheShah
    3/18/2019
    28:27

More Fiction podcasts

About Fukushima

A tsunami hits the Japanese nuclear plant. The story of the disaster told in a seven-part drama from BBC World Service.
Podcast website

