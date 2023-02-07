A podcast discussing all the ways we’ve failed as artists - with insights, advice & humour. Each episode we discuss a failure & what we learnt from itRe...
Quitting, Second Jobs, Pivoting & Resting
This week we delve into the the tricky subject of when you feel like you want to throw in the towel, and give up trying to make 'ends meet' as an artist…First, Julie chats about why she's feeling peppy and shares her enthusiasm over her newest cloudscapes. Phoebe shares how the winter school holidays are going, how she survived a long car journey and her plans for a local kids art workshop.This brings them onto the topic, as Phoebe reveals she's been finding it challenging running an art business lately. They chat about the pitfalls of being self employed during a time when the economy is struggling, and what other options there are out there for artists. Julie boulsters Phoebe's moral and reminds her of all the ways she's diversified her income stream, and they discuss how feeling like 'quitting' can really just be a motivator to explore new directions or just to press pause on full time arting, and perhaps supplement your income another way - and how none of these makes you a failure.We have never had so many people DM us about a topic before, so next week we'll be dedicating a whole episode to answering your listener questions around quitting. If you have any more questions please drop us a line and let us know.Mentioned in this episodePhoebe's kids podcast suggestion list: Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, Smash Boom Best, Who When Wow!Stereophonic song - One Thousand TreesCreative NZ article Creative New Zealand and NZ On Air creative professionals research releasedGlennon Doyle 'We can do hard things"' episode on quitting
7/16/2023
47:18
Unravelling Perfectionism - Part 2
This week, Julie chats about how her photoshoot went, and Phoebe reveals how she got over a fwobble. She also reveals her big news - that her artwork is now being represented in Australia by Greenhouse Interiors!In this episode we carry on the conversation around perfectionism. We dig a bit deeper into how perfectionism affects our art practices, how it shows up in sneaky ways - even the recording of the podcast… Quotes:Paul Valéry "a work is never completed, but merely abandoned.""The imperfections are what connect us so often. We strive for perfection to belong, to be loved and to have approval, and yet what connects us more than anything is the imperfections of our journey" - The Imperfects Podcast.
7/9/2023
1:00:32
Unravelling Perfectionism - Part 1
This week Julie discusses how lucky she feels to love her job, her impending photoshoot and her struggle with writing a newsletter. Phoebe is sick of the rain, feeling likes she's failing at remembering important things and has finally sent off an important parcel of artwork. She has been procrastinating, which leads them into this week's topic of perfectionism. What is perfectionism and how does it show up for them both? Do they even consider themselves perfectionists?FLAAP also now has a Facebook group 'Fail Like An Artist Group' so please click on the link and sign up, think of it as a place to connect with other FLAAPers, share your issues and wins! If you are interested in helping us moderate the group please drop us an email [email protected]:The Neurodivergent Woman Podcast: Perfectionism with Jennifer KempThe Imperfects: Dr Emily - Curb Your Perfectionism
7/2/2023
45:09
Positivity during difficult times
In this episode we delve into the topic of positivity, after a listener asked if we would consider changing the podcast title to something more 'positive'. Julie and Phoebe chat about their thoughts on this idea, and why they decided to use the word 'fail' in the podtcast title in the first place. This leads them into a deeper dive into the concept of positivity. It's not always easy to stay positive when life throws you lemons, (and you're out of gin and your tonic has gone flat) sometimes you don't want to 'smile' and put on a brave face. So what else can we do? They reflect on how they turn difficult situations around - using analogies about marigolds and onions… Mentioned:Ben Howard interview with Jo Whiley Radio2Ben Howard interview in the Gaurdian'Walking Backwards' SongJulie's GRIT RubricHow Do You Cope Podcasthttps://www.cultofpedagogy.com/marigolds/
6/25/2023
1:05:31
Juggling porridge & listener Q's
This week on the pod Julie's household has been hit by yet another bout of illness, causing her to fret over more missed studio time. Phoebe debriefs Julie on how her first 'Sip and Paint' art workshop went… and it brings up some profound realisations about why she has avoided teaching for so long. Julie realised she may now not be able to complete as many artworks for her exhibition, but shares a podcast she listened to that had a positive impact on the way she viewed this - realising that its only her that cares about the number of artworks, and the importance of enjoying the process rather than becoming stressed over a fixed outcome. Then they move on to answering listener questions, and share their advice on topics ranging from studio lighting and creating engaging instagram posts, to overcoming creative block and getting over the fear of getting crickets when you share your work.Mentioned: The Imperfects PodcastPreview app for planning Instagram postsShop Canvas Light Phoebe's Studio LightPhoebe's coaching for artistsLow Toxic Painting information:Green Guide for Artists (book)Non- Toxic oil painting mediums and oil varnishes- Jackson's blogLess toxic brush cleaning method- Jackson's blogOil Painting without solvents - Sophie Ploeg
