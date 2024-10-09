Don't Get Caught by Student Loan Scams!

Cyber criminals and fraudsters are targeting student loan borrowers with schemes and scams aimed at separating you from your money, stealing your personal information, or both. The impact of falling victim to these scams can be severe—your identity stolen, credit cards and loans taken out in your name, your bank account zeroed out, and your credit score ruined.Student loan schemes and scams are not new, and the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General has been fighting them and alerting people to them for decades. In this episode, we talk about student loan scams—how to spot them, how to avoid them, and what to do if you think you’ve been a victim of one. Leading our discussion is Rob Mancuso, Assistant Inspector General for Investigation Services. Rob’s team of law enforcement professionals is leading the OIG’s efforts to help identify and stop these student loan scammers. And he has information you need to keep your personal information and your money safe.