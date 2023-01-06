Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pippa Johnstone
Expectant is a six-part audio series that muddies fiction and non-fiction as a woman faces the prospect of becoming a parent during the climate crisis.

5 of 7
  • The Cabin
    She listens for the answer. This episode features Emma Campbell and Lisa Cooke Ravensburgen, and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript here.
    6/8/2023
    19:41
  • The Ultrasound
    She talks to her mum.This episode features Marjory Lang and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript here. 
    6/1/2023
    18:31
  • The Dark Knowledge
    She talks to the people who study the future.This episode features Katie Hayes and Britt Wray, and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript here.
    5/25/2023
    14:08
  • The Math
    She adds up the cost of another footprint.This episode features Kimberly Nicholas, and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript \[here\](https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hspu-S1McfnVEAYmp4ehCWCcM8k8cnph/view?usp=share\_link).
    5/18/2023
    10:47
  • The Test
    She takes her first step out onto the fence.  This episode features Hannah Campbell and Lynne Quarmby and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript here.
    5/11/2023
    14:44

About Expectant

Expectant is a six-part audio series that muddies fiction and non-fiction as a woman faces the prospect of becoming a parent during the climate crisis. Through conversations with climate researchers, parents, mental health experts and childfree families, she grapples with grief, hope, and the biggest decision of her life: should she bring a child into this world? Written and performed by Pippa Johnstone. Music by Laura Reznek. Sound design and mixing by Robyn Edgar. Dramaturgy by Karina Palmitesta. Artwork by Hannah Campbell.  This series is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts and the Ontario Arts Council.
