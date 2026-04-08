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7 episodes
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About Expectant
Expectant is a six-part audio series that muddies fiction and non-fiction as a woman faces the prospect of becoming a parent during the climate crisis. Through conversations with climate researchers, parents, mental health experts and childfree families, she grapples with grief, hope, and the biggest decision of her life: should she bring a child into this world? Expectant has been named an Apple Podcasts Series Essential. Written and performed by Pippa Johnstone. Music by Laura Reznek. Sound design and mixing by Robyn Edgar. Dramaturgy by Karina Palmitesta. Artwork by Hannah Campbell. This series is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts and the Ontario Arts Council.Podcast website
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Expectant
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