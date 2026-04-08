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Expectant

Pippa Johnstone
FictionPersonal Journals
Expectant
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Expectant

    The Cabin

    06/08/2023 | 19 mins.
    She listens for the answer.
     
    This episode features Emma Campbell and Lisa Cooke Ravensburgen, and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript here.
  • Expectant

    The Ultrasound

    06/01/2023 | 18 mins.
    She talks to her mum.
    This episode features Marjory Lang and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript here.
  • Expectant

    The Dark Knowledge

    05/25/2023 | 14 mins.
    She talks to the people who study the future.
    This episode features Katie Hayes and Britt Wray, and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript here.
  • Expectant

    The Math

    05/18/2023 | 10 mins.
    She adds up the cost of another footprint.
    This episode features Kimberly Nicholas, and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript here.
  • Expectant

    The North

    05/11/2023 | 13 mins.
    She asks him, what if we didn’t?
    This episode features Colin and Sydney Wolf, and sounds best with headphones. Find the episode transcript here.
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About Expectant
Expectant is a six-part audio series that muddies fiction and non-fiction as a woman faces the prospect of becoming a parent during the climate crisis. Through conversations with climate researchers, parents, mental health experts and childfree families, she grapples with grief, hope, and the biggest decision of her life: should she bring a child into this world? Expectant has been named an Apple Podcasts Series Essential. Written and performed by Pippa Johnstone. Music by Laura Reznek. Sound design and mixing by Robyn Edgar. Dramaturgy by Karina Palmitesta. Artwork by Hannah Campbell.  This series is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts and the Ontario Arts Council.
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FictionPersonal JournalsSociety & Culture

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