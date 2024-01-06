ExcelinEd in Action Statehouse Spotlights

States we think will go big on education in 2025

This is the final episode of our 2024 season of Statehouse Spotlights! Thank you to our listeners for sticking with us through legislative sessions. In this episode, we look forward to 2025, highlighting the legislation to watch out for. Hosts Tom Greene and Ashley Mullins are joined by our team of legislative directors, who will offer their perspectives on the forthcoming policy initiatives and challenges in their respective regions. Then, ExcelinEd in Action's Executive Director Patricia Levesque takes us through the national landscape and issues lawmakers a challenge for 2025. Join us for this final episode and subscribe for special bonus episodes and to join us again in January 2025 for a new season.