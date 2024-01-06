ExcelinEd in Action Statehouse Spotlights

2024 Election Results: Governors on K-12 education, chamber change-ups and more
Our hosts Tom Greene and Ashley Mullins are back on the airwaves during the legislative off-season for a really special episode. They're diving into the recent 2024 gubernatorial elections and exploring what newly elected and re-elected governors are planning for K-12 education. From rethinking school funding and math proficiency to tackling early literacy, career readiness, teacher retention, and even school phone policies, there's a lot on the horizon. They walk through the education policy priorities of governors in the 11 states that held elections here in 2024, and also update you on some key legislative chamber outcomes that will have an impact on education policy in the coming session. Visit our blog post for a deeper dive into where governors stand on education policies.There's a lot to cover, so jump right in and see how these leaders are planning to reshape the education landscape!
BONUS: Education policy wins you missed over summer break
In this special bonus episode of Statehouse Spotlights, hosts Tom Greene and Ashley Mullins provide an in-depth recap of the recent state legislative sessions that concluded in June and July. They will highlight key education policy changes and funding initiatives from several states. Join us as they dive into the specifics, discuss the implications of these new laws and what they mean for students, teachers and families.
States we think will go big on education in 2025
This is the final episode of our 2024 season of Statehouse Spotlights! Thank you to our listeners for sticking with us through legislative sessions. In this episode, we look forward to 2025, highlighting the legislation to watch out for. Hosts Tom Greene and Ashley Mullins are joined by our team of legislative directors, who will offer their perspectives on the forthcoming policy initiatives and challenges in their respective regions. Then, ExcelinEd in Action's Executive Director Patricia Levesque takes us through the national landscape and issues lawmakers a challenge for 2025.
Education victories in the states from 2024
In this episode of Statehouse Spotlights, we take a comprehensive look at recent education victories and setbacks across the nation. From Arizona to Missouri, Mississippi to Virginia and beyond, we examine legislative reforms, highlighting key bills and their potential impacts on education. Hosts Tom Greene and Ashley Mullins will tour the regions, highlighting states' efforts to enhance literacy programs, expand school choice, improve college and career pathways and much more. They'll also touch on trending legislation to protect students from harmful social media exposure and the distraction of phones in the classroom. Join us as we shout out the state leaders who are doing the hard work of transforming K-12 education to better serve students.
Addressing artificial intelligence (AI) in schools with Sal Khan
In this enlightening episode, we explore the transformative impact of AI in K-12 education, from personalized tutoring to reduced teacher workload. Our Executive Director, Patricia Levesque sits down with esteemed guest, Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy and Khanmigo, to discuss the benefits and limitations of AI in the classroom and how states are incorporating the incredible potential of AI to advance learning. Khanmigo: Khan Academy's AI-powered teaching assistant & tutor - https://www.khanmigo.ai/teachers?utm_source=social&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=wham-launch Sal's AI TED Talk: How AI could save (not destroy) education - https://www.ted.com/talks/sal_khan_how_ai_could_save_not_destroy_education Khan Academy - https://www.khanacademy.org/ Sal's New Book: Brave New Words by Salman Khan - https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/740806/brave-new-words-by-salman-khan/ Join us for this discussion and leave with an understanding of AI's promise in education and the collaborative efforts needed to harness its full potential responsibly.
