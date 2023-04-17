A frequently fun, usually informative, and always tangent-filled look into the industry that feeds the world. From cutting edge John Deere technology to the imp... More
Grabbin’ Gears & Scratchin’ Dirt - John Deere Tillage
No memory cards were harmed in the recording of this podcast. The ghost of Tillage Man Sam makes a return to talk John Deere tillage, from self-scouring to self-driving.
5/13/2023
42:14
An Intervention - Planter Readiness with Margo
It's going to be go-time in no-time, so we brought in our planter expert, Margo Suiter, to talk about tattoos, the difference between "keeping" and "hoarding", and most importantly, what it takes to make sure you're getting the most out of your planter this spring.
4/26/2023
32:00
Fried Eggs - StarFire GPS History
With the release of the all-new John Deere StarFire 7000 receiver, we found this to be the opportune time to look back on where John Deere has come from the initial development of the StarFire network with green eggs & ham, to industry leading GPS technology with integrated handles.
4/17/2023
31:42
Sunday Sunday Sunday - Bonus Andy Clean
The full crew is back for another chat with Andy Pasztor from Andy Clean about everything from the vest life & favorite childhood tractors, to Andy's newfound love for Facebook and Uncle Rico vans.
4/17/2023
28:00
Nickelback Rocks - Andy Clean Part 2
Part 2 of the discussion with Andy Pasztor of Andy Clean. We learn how Andy went from sending stickers out on Sunday night to having a John Deere part number with his name on it. We also learn about Andy’s affinity for early 2000s music.
