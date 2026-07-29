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78 episodes
- We're blowing the dust off a previously unreleased episode from MN FarmFest 2024! Trade Show Operations Manager Taylor Anderson gives us the backstage tour of what it takes to pull off the farm show; from moving iron and constantly resetting breakers to handling every emergency that somehow becomes "Taylor's problem." If you've ever wondered who keeps the lights on, the equipment moving, and the restrooms... operational, Here's the guy. See you at MN FarmFest 2026!
Order yourself the coffee that fuels our podcast!
Farmer’s Fuel Coffee - Promo Code KIBBLEEATS
farmersfuelcoffee.com/KIBBLEEATS
Tayler Andersen - Operations Manager
Sam Paulson - Sales Specialist Manager
Chris Horob - Precision Support Manager
Sam Jensen - Precision Support Specialist
- Rod Smith joins the 50 Years & Then Some series to share stories from 38 years of keeping John Deere equipment running. Starting with Bruggeman Co. in Sleepy Eye before it became Kibble Equipment, Rod has seen the technology, the customers, and the industry evolve firsthand. From forage harvesters to 4020s, if it was green and yellow, there's a pretty good chance Rod has worked on it, and has a story to go along with it.
50 Years & Then Some is a podcast series to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Kibble Equipment, and spotlight those who have helped make this organization what it is today, and have a little fun along the way.
Order yourself the coffee that fuels our podcast!
Farmer’s Fuel Coffee - Promo Code KIBBLEEATS
farmersfuelcoffee.com/KIBBLEEATS
Rod Smith - Technical Communicator
Sam Paulson - Sales Specialist Manager
Chris Horob - Precision Support Manager
Sam Jensen - Precision Support Specialist
- Rule#1: Andy is always right. Rule#2: Refer to Rule 1. The esteemed Andy Jewison joins the podcast to talk the full gamut of John Deere application equipment. If you ever wanted to learn about sprayers and spreaders, this episode is for you. Does Andy prefer air booms or spinner spreaders? Are Hagie sprayers yellow or orange? How can a spinner spreader box have 16 zone section control? How does the posi-trac on a Plymouth work? Three of those questions will be answered in this episode.
Order yourself the coffee that fuels our podcast!
farmersfuelcoffee.com/KIBBLEEATS
Farmer’s Fuel Coffee Promo Code: KIBBLEEATS
Andy Jewison Esquire: Technical Communicator
Sam Paulson: Sales Specialist Manager
Chris Horob: Precision Support Manager
Sam Jensen: Precision Support Specialist
- Andrew from Farmer's Fuel Coffee joins the podcast to share the story behind a coffee brand built for the farming community. Along the way, we follow coffee's journey from a cherry on a bush to the hot cup in your hand, explore the process that brings it all together, and learn lots of fun coffee facts, like how a herd of energetic goats may have led to the discovery of coffee itself.
farmersfuelcoffee.com/KIBBLEEATS
Farmer’s Fuel Coffee Promo Code: KIBBLEEATS
Andrew Phillips - Don of Farmer's Fuel Coffee Co.
Sam Paulson - Sales Specialist Manager
Chris Horob - Precision Support Manager
Sam Jensen - Precision Support Specialist
- Janel Schweiss, our entire HR Department, joins the 50 Years & Then Some series to reflect on her experiences over the last 27 years with Kibble Equipment. From protecting our employees' rights, to knowing the first rule of Cold Storage Fight Club, there's always something new for Human Resources to handle. As Kibble Equipment has grown from 3 locations to 22, Janel shares her perspective on what has evolved over the years, and what has remained remarkably unchanged.
50 Years & Then Some is a podcast series to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Kibble Equipment, and spotlight those who have helped make this organization what it is today, and have a little fun along the way.
Farmer’s Fuel Coffee - Promo Code KIBBLEEATS
farmersfuelcoffee.com/KIBBLEEATS
Janel Schweiss - The Human Resources Department
Sam Paulson - Sales Specialist Manager
Chris Horob - Precision Support Manager
Sam Jensen - Precision Support Specialist
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About Everything Ag & Then Some
A frequently fun, usually informative, and always tangent-filled look into the industry that feeds the world. From cutting edge John Deere technology to the impact of social media on the agriculture industry, no topic is off-topic.Podcast website
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