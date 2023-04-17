Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Everything Ag & Then Some in the App
Listen to Everything Ag & Then Some in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Everything Ag & Then Some

Everything Ag & Then Some

Podcast Everything Ag & Then Some
Podcast Everything Ag & Then Some

Everything Ag & Then Some

Kibble Equipment
add
A frequently fun, usually informative, and always tangent-filled look into the industry that feeds the world. From cutting edge John Deere technology to the imp... More
TechnologyLeisureAutomotive
A frequently fun, usually informative, and always tangent-filled look into the industry that feeds the world. From cutting edge John Deere technology to the imp... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Grabbin’ Gears & Scratchin’ Dirt - John Deere Tillage
    No memory cards were harmed in the recording of this podcast. The ghost of Tillage Man Sam makes a return to talk John Deere tillage, from self-scouring to self-driving. 
    5/13/2023
    42:14
  • An Intervention - Planter Readiness with Margo
    It's going to be go-time in no-time, so we brought in our planter expert, Margo Suiter, to talk about tattoos, the difference between "keeping" and "hoarding", and most importantly, what it takes to make sure you're getting the most out of your planter this spring.
    4/26/2023
    32:00
  • Fried Eggs - StarFire GPS History
    With the release of the all-new John Deere StarFire 7000 receiver, we found this to be the opportune time to look back on where John Deere has come from the initial development of the StarFire network with green eggs & ham, to industry leading GPS technology with integrated handles. 
    4/17/2023
    31:42
  • Sunday Sunday Sunday - Bonus Andy Clean
    The full crew is back for another chat with Andy Pasztor from Andy Clean about everything from the vest life & favorite childhood tractors, to Andy's newfound love for Facebook and Uncle Rico vans.
    4/17/2023
    28:00
  • Nickelback Rocks - Andy Clean Part 2
    Part 2 of the discussion with Andy Pasztor of Andy Clean. We learn how Andy went from sending stickers out on Sunday night to having a John Deere part number with his name on it. We also learn about Andy’s affinity for early 2000s music.
    4/8/2023
    29:09

More Technology podcasts

About Everything Ag & Then Some

A frequently fun, usually informative, and always tangent-filled look into the industry that feeds the world. From cutting edge John Deere technology to the impact of social media on the agriculture industry, no topic is off-topic.
Podcast website

Listen to Everything Ag & Then Some, Tech Lyceum and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Everything Ag & Then Some

Everything Ag & Then Some

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Everything Ag & Then Some: Podcasts in Family