Rod Smith joins the 50 Years & Then Some series to share stories from 38 years of keeping John Deere equipment running. Starting with Bruggeman Co. in Sleepy Eye before it became Kibble Equipment, Rod has seen the technology, the customers, and the industry evolve firsthand. From forage harvesters to 4020s, if it was green and yellow, there's a pretty good chance Rod has worked on it, and has a story to go along with it.



50 Years & Then Some is a podcast series to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Kibble Equipment, and spotlight those who have helped make this organization what it is today, and have a little fun along the way.







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Rod Smith - Technical Communicator



Sam Paulson - Sales Specialist Manager



Chris Horob - Precision Support Manager



Sam Jensen - Precision Support Specialist