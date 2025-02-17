Welcome Nature Nerds to Every Animal Ever.This is a Nature/Comedy podcast where we are doing an episode on (you guessed it), Every Animal Ever.It might take us several thousand years, but we are determined!From Aardvark to Zebra, we will explore the facts you want to learn, and some stuff you'll wish you hadn't. Join us, Zach Mander (radio host/comedian) and Dr Cesar Puechmarin (wildlife veterinarian) as we delve into the weird, and sometimes disturbing Animal Kingdom.Every Animal Ever is recorded on Jinibara land.Theme song written and recorded by The Zoo Fighters Mixed and Mastered at Finiflex Sound StudiosArtwork by Jase Harper - jaseharper.comInstagram [email protected]
@cesar_on_safari@zachmanderEmail [email protected]