In the fifth season of Ethical Storytellings podcast we welcome a new guest host, Genelle Aldred, to explore power dynamics in Ethical Storytelling. For over a decade Genelle Aldred has worked at many of the UK’s largest broadcasting organisations. It has taken her in different directions and ended up in a non-linear career with diverse […]
--------
20:23
Power Dynamics with Rachel Pieh Jones
We welcome Rachel Pieh Jones to the Power Dynamics Series. Rachel joins guest host Genelle Aldred to invite us in to her ever evolving journey of wrestling with power dynamics in storytelling. Rachel is the author of Stronger than Death, Finding Home, Djiboutilicious, and Welcome to Djibouti. Her work appears in the New York Times, Runners World, Christianity Today, Deadspin, and […]
--------
36:27
Power Dynamics with Kent Annan
We welcome Kent Annan to the Power Dynamics Series. Kent Annan joins guest host Genelle Aldred to explore power dynamics in storytelling. Kent is director of humanitarian and disaster leadership at Wheaton College, where he leads an M.A. program as part of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute. He’s on the board of directors of Equitas Group, a philanthropic […]
--------
29:15
Power Dynamics with Lisa Sharon Harper (Part 3)
Part 3 of Lisa’s interview for the Power Dynamics Series. Make sure to grab your notebook for this one. Lisa Sharon Harper joins guest host Genelle Aldred to explore power dynamics in storytelling. In her 3 part episode, Lisa shares her perspective of the role story plays in maintaining hierarchies and her experience of bridge […]
--------
31:02
Power Dynamics with Lisa Sharon Harper (Part 2)
Part 2 of Lisa’s interview for the Power Dynamics Series. Make sure to grab your notebook for this one. Lisa Sharon Harper joins guest host Genelle Aldred to explore power dynamics in storytelling. In her 3 part episode, Lisa shares her perspective of the role story plays in maintaining hierarchies and her experience of bridge […]