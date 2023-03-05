Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Shayna Oliveira
On the Espresso English podcast, you'll learn English grammar, vocabulary, phrases, idioms, and more. Espresso English lessons are clear and practical, making i... More
EducationLanguage Learning
  • Word of the Day: Perceptive
    5/7/2023
    5/7/2023
    0:33
  • Word of the Day: Gasp
    5/6/2023
    5/6/2023
    0:42
  • Word of the Day: Demeanor
    5/5/2023
    5/5/2023
    0:39
  • Word of the Day: Mug (3 meanings)
    5/4/2023
    5/4/2023
    0:53
  • Word of the Day: Snuggle
    5/3/2023
    5/3/2023
    0:43

About Espresso English Podcast

On the Espresso English podcast, you'll learn English grammar, vocabulary, phrases, idioms, and more. Espresso English lessons are clear and practical, making it easy to learn the language quickly and effectively. Visit http://www.espressoenglish.net to get English courses and e-books that will help you learn faster!
