Espresso English Podcast
Shayna Oliveira
On the Espresso English podcast, you'll learn English grammar, vocabulary, phrases, idioms, and more. Espresso English lessons are clear and practical, making i...
More
On the Espresso English podcast, you'll learn English grammar, vocabulary, phrases, idioms, and more. Espresso English lessons are clear and practical, making i...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 448
Word of the Day: Perceptive
❤️ Vocabulary Builder Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/vocabulary-builder-course ❤️ Advanced Vocabulary Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/advanced-vocabulary-and-collocations-course/ ⭐ Website: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishNet ⭐ TikTok: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTikTok ⭐ Instagram: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishInstagram ⭐ Facebook: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishFacebook ⭐ Twitter: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTwitter
Word of the Day: Gasp
❤️ Vocabulary Builder Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/vocabulary-builder-course ❤️ Advanced Vocabulary Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/advanced-vocabulary-and-collocations-course/ ⭐ Website: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishNet ⭐ TikTok: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTikTok ⭐ Instagram: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishInstagram ⭐ Facebook: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishFacebook ⭐ Twitter: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTwitter
Word of the Day: Demeanor
❤️ Vocabulary Builder Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/vocabulary-builder-course ❤️ Advanced Vocabulary Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/advanced-vocabulary-and-collocations-course/ ⭐ Website: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishNet ⭐ TikTok: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTikTok ⭐ Instagram: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishInstagram ⭐ Facebook: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishFacebook ⭐ Twitter: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTwitter
Word of the Day: Mug (3 meanings)
❤️ Vocabulary Builder Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/vocabulary-builder-course ❤️ Advanced Vocabulary Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/advanced-vocabulary-and-collocations-course/ ⭐ Website: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishNet ⭐ TikTok: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTikTok ⭐ Instagram: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishInstagram ⭐ Facebook: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishFacebook ⭐ Twitter: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTwitter
Word of the Day: Snuggle
❤️ Vocabulary Builder Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/vocabulary-builder-course ❤️ Advanced Vocabulary Course: https://www.espressoenglish.net/advanced-vocabulary-and-collocations-course/ ⭐ Website: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishNet ⭐ TikTok: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTikTok ⭐ Instagram: https://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishInstagram ⭐ Facebook: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishFacebook ⭐ Twitter: http://bit.ly/EspressoEnglishTwitter
Show more More Education podcasts
St Stephen Evangelical Church
Health & Fitness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Education, Self-Improvement
Preparing for the Unexpected
Education
Education, Self-Improvement
Illuminating Scriptures: A Comprehensive Study of Neviem
Religion & Spirituality, Judaism, Education
1-Min Riddles: Puzzles & Brain Teasers
Education, Self-Improvement
The Conscious Podcast with Peter Abundant
Education, Self-Improvement
Education, Society & Culture, Comedy
Real Money with Lisa Chastain
Education, How To, Business, Investing
Entrepreneurship, Education, Self-Improvement, Arts, Books, Business
About Espresso English Podcast
On the Espresso English podcast, you'll learn English grammar, vocabulary, phrases, idioms, and more. Espresso English lessons are clear and practical, making it easy to learn the language quickly and effectively.
Visit http://www.espressoenglish.net to get English courses and e-books that will help you learn faster!
Podcast website Listen to Espresso English Podcast, St Stephen Evangelical Church and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Espresso English Podcast
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Espresso English Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Society & Culture, Health & Fitness, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Health & Fitness, Mental Health
A time out with Shayna Becker
Kids & Family
Society & Culture, Personal Journals
Somewhere among wildflowers
Education, Self-Improvement
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Education, Self-Improvement
Business, Entrepreneurship
Staying A Step Ahead Of Your Business
News, Business News
Society & Culture, Personal Journals