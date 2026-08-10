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741 episodes
- Welcome to the Espresso English Phrase of the Day! Every day this month, you'll learn one English phrase that native speakers use in everyday conversations.
Small lessons like these add up - by the end of the month, you'll have a collection of natural expressions that will help you sound more fluent, more confident, and more like a native speaker.
Thanks for listening, and I'll see you tomorrow for another quick English upgrade!
Download your FREE 500 Phrases E-Book here:
https://espresso-english.kit.com/500-real-english-phrases
Learn more English for daily life here:
https://courses.espressoenglish.net/everyday-english-speaking-courses/
- Download Free PDF
Prepositions Pro Challenge
Advanced Grammar Course
Many English learners aren't sure which preposition to use after each verb… so they just guess and hope it's right. But when you know the correct verb-preposition combinations, then you can use them confidently. It's little details like this that really set you apart as someone who knows the English language well.
So today I'll teach you 100 common verb-preposition combinations. This lesson is definitely one you'll want to download the free PDF guide to Verbs + Prepositions, because it has all 100 verb-preposition combos PLUS example sentences for each one, so you can see exactly how they're used.
Click here to download it: https://espresso-english.kit.com/download-100-verbs-prepositions
Pay close attention, because a few verbs can be used with multiple prepositions - for example, you ask ABOUT a topic if you want to know information, but you ask FOR something if you want to receive that thing.
And if you really want to master English grammar—not just understand it, but actually use it correctly and confidently—then come join my Advanced Grammar Course.
Inside, you'll get structured lessons, plenty of practice exercises, and most importantly… feedback on your English, so you can fix mistakes and build real confidence.
Advanced Grammar Course: https://espressoenglish.lpages.co/advanced-english-grammar-course/
- Welcome to the Espresso English Phrase of the Day! Every day this month, you'll learn one English phrase that native speakers use in everyday conversations.
Small lessons like these add up - by the end of the month, you'll have a collection of natural expressions that will help you sound more fluent, more confident, and more like a native speaker.
Thanks for listening, and I'll see you tomorrow for another quick English upgrade!
Download your FREE 500 Phrases E-Book here:
https://espresso-english.kit.com/500-real-english-phrases
Learn more English for daily life here:
https://courses.espressoenglish.net/everyday-english-speaking-courses/
- Welcome to the Espresso English Phrase of the Day! Every day this month, you'll learn one English phrase that native speakers use in everyday conversations.
Small lessons like these add up - by the end of the month, you'll have a collection of natural expressions that will help you sound more fluent, more confident, and more like a native speaker.
Thanks for listening, and I'll see you tomorrow for another quick English upgrade!
Download your FREE 500 Phrases E-Book here:
https://espresso-english.kit.com/500-real-english-phrases
Learn more English for daily life here:
https://courses.espressoenglish.net/everyday-english-speaking-courses/
- Welcome to the Espresso English Phrase of the Day! Every day this month, you'll learn one English phrase that native speakers use in everyday conversations.
Small lessons like these add up - by the end of the month, you'll have a collection of natural expressions that will help you sound more fluent, more confident, and more like a native speaker.
Thanks for listening, and I'll see you tomorrow for another quick English upgrade!
Download your FREE 500 Phrases E-Book here:
https://espresso-english.kit.com/500-real-english-phrases
Learn more English for daily life here:
https://courses.espressoenglish.net/everyday-english-speaking-courses/
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About Espresso English Podcast
On the Espresso English podcast, you'll learn English grammar, vocabulary, phrases, idioms, and more. Espresso English lessons are clear and practical, making it easy to learn the language quickly and effectively. Visit http://www.espressoenglish.net to get English courses and e-books that will help you learn faster!Podcast website
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