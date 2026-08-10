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Prepositions Pro Challenge

Advanced Grammar Course

Many English learners aren't sure which preposition to use after each verb… so they just guess and hope it's right. But when you know the correct verb-preposition combinations, then you can use them confidently. It's little details like this that really set you apart as someone who knows the English language well.

So today I'll teach you 100 common verb-preposition combinations. This lesson is definitely one you'll want to download the free PDF guide to Verbs + Prepositions, because it has all 100 verb-preposition combos PLUS example sentences for each one, so you can see exactly how they're used.

Click here to download it: https://espresso-english.kit.com/download-100-verbs-prepositions

Pay close attention, because a few verbs can be used with multiple prepositions - for example, you ask ABOUT a topic if you want to know information, but you ask FOR something if you want to receive that thing.

And if you really want to master English grammar—not just understand it, but actually use it correctly and confidently—then come join my Advanced Grammar Course.

Inside, you'll get structured lessons, plenty of practice exercises, and most importantly… feedback on your English, so you can fix mistakes and build real confidence.

Advanced Grammar Course: https://espressoenglish.lpages.co/advanced-english-grammar-course/