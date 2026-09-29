ESPN’s Leaguewide is the definitive show for NFL fans, every single weekday, all season long. Ben Solak is joined by a deep lineup of the best and brightest minds who live and breathe football to cover everything happening across the NFL.

The biggest stories and smartest analysis. Fantasy, betting, NFL Draft, trades, trends and off-the-field conversations come together in one essential daily show built to make every football fan smarter, more entertained and more connected to the game.