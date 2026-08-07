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KNBR Podcast

KNBR | Cumulus Media San Francisco
FootballSports
KNBR Podcast
Latest episode

6782 episodes

  • KNBR Podcast

    Rich Aurilia discusses Mike Krukow's career, Giants moves at tread deadline

    08/07/2026 | 19 mins.
    Rich Aurilia joins Dirty Work and discusses Mike Krukow's career, Giants moves at tread deadline
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • KNBR Podcast

    Hour 4: Rich Aurilia breaks down Giants trade moves, sound soiree of Greg Papa

    08/07/2026 | 57 mins.
    Hour 4: Rich Aurilia joins Dirty Work to break down Giants trade moves, sound soiree of Greg Papa.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • KNBR Podcast

    Susan Slusser discusses Mike Krukow's retirement

    08/07/2026 | 20 mins.
    Susan Slusser joins Dirty Work and discusses legendary Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow's retirement
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • KNBR Podcast

    Hour 3: Susan Slusser provides her reaction, details to Mike Krukow's retirement

    08/07/2026 | 40 mins.
    Hour 3: Susan Slusser joins Dirty Work and provides her reaction, details to Mike Krukow's retirement.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • KNBR Podcast

    Hour 2: Copes, D-Pop, and Giants fans share their favorite Mike Krukow, Greg Papa memories

    08/07/2026 | 49 mins.
    Hour 2: Copes, D-Pop, and Giants fans share their favorite Mike Krukow, Greg Papa memories.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About KNBR Podcast
KNBR is the THE Sports Leader and official radio home of the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers!
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FootballSports

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