Hour 2: Copes, D-Pop, and Giants fans share their favorite Mike Krukow, Greg Papa memories. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Hour 3: Susan Slusser joins Dirty Work and provides her reaction, details to Mike Krukow's retirement. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Hour 3: Susan Slusser provides her reaction, details to Mike Krukow's retirement

Susan Slusser joins Dirty Work and discusses legendary Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow's retirement See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Hour 4: Rich Aurilia joins Dirty Work to break down Giants trade moves, sound soiree of Greg Papa. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Rich Aurilia joins Dirty Work and discusses Mike Krukow's career, Giants moves at tread deadline See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

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