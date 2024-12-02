Episode 53 – Transrectal uterine massage to facilitate embryo recovery.
Sala-Ayala L. , Martínez-Boví R. , Querol-Paajanen A., Cuervo-Arango J. The effect of uterine massage and number of embryo flushing attempts on embryo recovery in mares. Theriogenology 224 (2024) 94–101 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.theriogenology.2024.05.017
Episode 52 - Should bronchoalveolar lavage cytology be performed on both lungs separately?
Rasmussen N, Karlsen P, Otten ND, Fjeldborg J, Hansen S. Bilateral bronchoalveolar lavage cytology profiles in a warmblood horse population during a 1- year period. J Vet Intern Med. 2024;1‐8. doi:10.1111/jvim. 17118
Episode 51 – A case of hindlimb lameness caused by a rib fracture.
Jimenez-Rihuete, P., Staempfli, S.A., Waterhouse, M. & Rubio-Martínez, L.M. (2024) Rib fracture as a cause of hindlimb lameness in a horse. Equine Veterinary Education, 36, e140–e144. Available from: https://doi. org/10.1111/eve.13904
Episode 50 - Prevalence and severity of EIPH in 2-year-old Thoroughbreds.
Shoemaker S, Wang Y, Sellon D, et al. Prevalence and severity of exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage in 2-year-old Thoroughbred racehorses and its relationship to performance. J Vet Intern Med. 2024;38(2): 1167‐1176. doi:10.1111/jvim.17003
Episode 49 - Prognosis for sport of horses who survived EHV-1 myeloencephalopathy.
de la Cuesta-Torrado M, Velloso Alvarez A, Neira-Egea P, Cuervo-Arango J. Long-term performance of show-jumping horses and relationship with severity of ataxia and complications associated with myeloencephalopathy caused by equine herpes virus-1. J Vet Intern Med. 2024;1‐9. doi:10.1111/jvim.17070