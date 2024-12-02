Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsScienceEquine Med On The Go
Listen to Equine Med On The Go in the App
Listen to Equine Med On The Go in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Equine Med On The Go

Podcast Equine Med On The Go
Sacha Brévault et Angélique Hayot
Three times per week, a recently published article is summed up in 3 to 5 minutes, perfect for a quick listen in between consults. 
More
ScienceLife SciencesHealth & WellnessMedicineEducationCourses

Available Episodes

5 of 54
  • Episode 53 – Transrectal uterine massage to facilitate embryo recovery.
    Sala-Ayala L. , Martínez-Boví R. , Querol-Paajanen A., Cuervo-Arango J. The effect of uterine massage and number of embryo flushing attempts on embryo recovery in mares. Theriogenology 224 (2024) 94–101 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.theriogenology.2024.05.017
    --------  
    4:43
  • Episode 52 - Should bronchoalveolar lavage cytology be performed on both lungs separately?
    Rasmussen N, Karlsen P, Otten ND, Fjeldborg J, Hansen S. Bilateral bronchoalveolar lavage cytology profiles in a warmblood horse population during a 1- year period. J Vet Intern Med. 2024;1‐8. doi:10.1111/jvim. 17118
    --------  
    4:24
  • Episode 51 – A case of hindlimb lameness caused by a rib fracture.
    Jimenez-Rihuete, P., Staempfli, S.A., Waterhouse, M. & Rubio-Martínez, L.M. (2024) Rib fracture as a cause of hindlimb lameness in a horse. Equine Veterinary Education, 36, e140–e144. Available from: https://doi. org/10.1111/eve.13904
    --------  
    4:03
  • Episode 50 - Prevalence and severity of EIPH in 2-year-old Thoroughbreds.
    Shoemaker S, Wang Y, Sellon D, et al. Prevalence and severity of exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage in 2-year-old Thoroughbred racehorses and its relationship to performance. J Vet Intern Med. 2024;38(2): 1167‐1176. doi:10.1111/jvim.17003
    --------  
    4:38
  • Episode 49 - Prognosis for sport of horses who survived EHV-1 myeloencephalopathy.
    de la Cuesta-Torrado M, Velloso Alvarez A, Neira-Egea P, Cuervo-Arango J. Long-term performance of show-jumping horses and relationship with severity of ataxia and complications associated with myeloencephalopathy caused by equine herpes virus-1. J Vet Intern Med. 2024;1‐9. doi:10.1111/jvim.17070
    --------  
    4:26

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Equine Med On The Go

Three times per week, a recently published article is summed up in 3 to 5 minutes, perfect for a quick listen in between consults. 
Podcast website

Listen to Equine Med On The Go, Something You Should Know and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:05:01 AM