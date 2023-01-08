Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
NewsNation National Correspondent Brian Entin travels the USA bringing you stories nobody else has - and nobody but Brian can get.
NewsNation National Correspondent Brian Entin travels the USA bringing you stories nobody else has - and nobody but Brian can get.
  • Kohberger Defense Reveals His Alibi...Sort Of
    Brian Entin breaks down the latest developments in the case against Bryan Kohberger with attorney Dave Aronberg and NewsNation contributor Sara Azari. Tune into NewsNation for more - and if you're not sure where to find NewsNation - visit www.JoinNN.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/16/2023
    27:45
  • Murdered Child Autopsy Photos Get Posted For Profit
    Gannon Stauch was just 11 when he was murdered by his stepmother in 2020. When a YouTuber got autopsy photos of Gannon through a 'Freedom Of Information' request and posts them publicly for a fee (essentially selling them), Brian is outraged - and speaks to Gannon's father, who is disgusted by someone trying to profit from his son's death. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/1/2023
    27:55
  • Update: The Latest In The Case Against Bryan Kohberger
    Brian talks about plans to tear down the home where four University of Idaho students were killed. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/19/2023
    24:41
  • A Call From a Killer
    Brian covers a strange development in the case of Casey White who escaped an Alabama jail with his jailer and lover Vicki White. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/29/2023
    17:13

About Entin Across America

NewsNation National Correspondent Brian Entin travels the USA bringing you stories nobody else has - and nobody but Brian can get.
