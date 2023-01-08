NewsNation National Correspondent Brian Entin travels the USA bringing you stories nobody else has - and nobody but Brian can get.
Kohberger Defense Reveals His Alibi...Sort Of
Brian Entin breaks down the latest developments in the case against Bryan Kohberger with attorney Dave Aronberg and NewsNation contributor Sara Azari. Tune into NewsNation for more - and if you're not sure where to find NewsNation - visit www.JoinNN.com.
8/16/2023
27:45
Murdered Child Autopsy Photos Get Posted For Profit
Gannon Stauch was just 11 when he was murdered by his stepmother in 2020. When a YouTuber got autopsy photos of Gannon through a 'Freedom Of Information' request and posts them publicly for a fee (essentially selling them), Brian is outraged - and speaks to Gannon's father, who is disgusted by someone trying to profit from his son's death.
8/1/2023
27:55
Update: The Latest In The Case Against Bryan Kohberger
Brian talks about plans to tear down the home where four University of Idaho students were killed.
7/19/2023
24:41
A Call From a Killer
Brian covers a strange development in the case of Casey White who escaped an Alabama jail with his jailer and lover Vicki White.
