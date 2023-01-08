Murdered Child Autopsy Photos Get Posted For Profit

Gannon Stauch was just 11 when he was murdered by his stepmother in 2020. When a YouTuber got autopsy photos of Gannon through a 'Freedom Of Information' request and posts them publicly for a fee (essentially selling them), Brian is outraged - and speaks to Gannon's father, who is disgusted by someone trying to profit from his son's death.