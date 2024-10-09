Powered by RND
Englewood After Dark

ersatzmediagroup
College students Finn Nightingale and Eve Pemberly are on a mission to dig up the truth behind the murders on their campus, but the foundations of Englewood Uni...
  • Englewood After Dark: Disclosures [Pilot]
    Welcome to the Pilot of Season 2! We are still crowd funding! Help us get this thing made!  CW: Sirens, Suicide, Death, Confinement, Stalking, and Ghostly Phenomena. Transcript here! Englewood After Dark: Disclosures follows Private Investigator Noa Eikenboom as she sets out to find out what happened Kristina McKenna after the Mass Hysteria that brought campus to its knees last semester. But, as she gets closer and closer to the truth, it slowly becomes apparent that the thing responsible is also growing closer to home. It is 2012. The new Parapsychology course at Englewood University is drawing all kinds of attention. Three grieving students chasing answers for a lost loved one. One YouTuber with her sights set on infamy. A disgraced Professor set on making a name for himself. A Private Investigator piecing it all together. And Erin. Erin just wants to find out if he really is psychic. Circumstance forces them together, but, it turns out their discovery saw them first. And has been watching for an age. Our unlikely heroes must race against time to uncover exactly what the watcher on the hill is, before it buries them all. Episode 1: Case Files was written by Hannah Brown and Dennis Ortman and sound designed by A. Rose. Music was provided by Athan.   Starring Matt Bartlett as Anthony Rossi, Martin Laston as Ashton Brookes, Dennis Ortman as Calvin Nielson, Monica Webb as Elizabeth McKenna, Sparrow Delgado as Erin Grant, Sophia Cymone as Kris McKenna, Brittnie Finlay-Hayes as Nurse Leora Fanel, Katherine Leister as Noa Eikenboom, Angie Min as October Jones, Jackie "57 Precepts" Mickle as Steven Falls, and Joel A.S. Butler as the Newscaster, Student, and Radio Operator. With additional voices by Sophia Cymone, Maldwyn Giannakodimos, Sparrow Delgado, Sophia Chung, Euuzaik and Doug Grosser. 
    --------  
    22:26
  • Episode 21: Boil 'Em, Mash 'Em
    Fundraiser here! Eve is buckling under the weight of her haunting, but, unbeknownst to the gang, other enemies grow nearer too. Content warnings for this episode include: Supernatural happenings, discussions of unethical experiments, and conspiracy talk. Discord linked here! Transcripts available here. Starring Dennis Ortman as Finn Nightingale, Hannah Brown as Eve Pemberly, Angie Min as October Jones, Ostie Hobbs as Charles “Chuck” Huntington III, L. M. Pepperell as Nigel Hannessey, And Doug Grosser as Nolan Frisk. Written and Sound Designed by Hannah Brown, Dennis Ortman and A. Rose. Special thanks to the talented Athan for our on air music and Nicholas Gasparini for the opening theme.  
    --------  
    35:45
  • Feed Drop: Do You Copy?
    We are beyond excited to feed drop an episode of Do You Copy! (if you saw me accidentally post this earlier, no you didn't) When Red Tail National park shuts down due to a possible ecological disaster, three groups remain inside. Recordings from these individuals were recovered and [REDACTED] must sort through them to try to make sense of what happened!  (In order of appearance) Episode One includes the voices of:    Jack Fulmin as Addison Quinn Stephen Indrisano as Liam Thomas Delaney Sutton as [REDACTED] Episode One Transcript Link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1YASMnKaZmqGWaISEpi69C52e0ABuKzpatXgxMn06-Ok/edit?usp=sharing  
    --------  
    13:43
  • Episode 20: Mix and Mend
    Fundraiser here! The gang continue to struggle to rid themselves of their ghostly companion, helped by an unlikely ally.  Content warnings for this episode include: Supernatural happenings, violence, discussions of death and overdosing, and conspiracy talk. Discord linked here! Transcripts available here. Starring Dennis Ortman as Finn Nightingale, Hannah Brown as Eve Pemberly, Angie Min as October Jones, Ostie Hobbs as Charles ‘Chuck’ Huntington III, Lyle Michael Pepperell as Nigel Hannessey, Monica Webb as Lilo Meyer and Cat Sadler as Amber Reed. Special thanks to the talented Athan for our on air music and Nicholas Gasparini for the opening theme.
    --------  
    40:32
  • Episode 19: Like Lambs
    Fundraiser here! The gang try to stage another séance to understand what is happening to the spirits on campus, gatecrashing ensues. Content warnings for this episode include: Supernatural happenings, violence, discussions of death and overdosing, and conspiracy talk. Discord linked here! Transcripts available here. Starring Dennis Ortman as Finn Nightingale and Lawyer, Hannah Brown as Eve Pemberly, and Student, Angie Min as October Jones, Ostie Hobbs as Charles ‘Chuck’ Huntington III, Lyle Michael Pepperell as Nigel Hannessey, Jonna-Lynn Alonso as Karen Jones, and Sterling Barbett as James Black. Special thanks to the talented Athan for our on air music and Nicholas Gasparini for the opening theme.
    --------  
    27:37

About Englewood After Dark

College students Finn Nightingale and Eve Pemberly are on a mission to dig up the truth behind the murders on their campus, but the foundations of Englewood University are built on secrets for a reason. Will they uncover the roots, or be buried like the rest?
