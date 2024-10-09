Englewood After Dark: Disclosures [Pilot]

Welcome to the Pilot of Season 2! We are still crowd funding! Help us get this thing made! CW: Sirens, Suicide, Death, Confinement, Stalking, and Ghostly Phenomena. Transcript here! Englewood After Dark: Disclosures follows Private Investigator Noa Eikenboom as she sets out to find out what happened Kristina McKenna after the Mass Hysteria that brought campus to its knees last semester. But, as she gets closer and closer to the truth, it slowly becomes apparent that the thing responsible is also growing closer to home. It is 2012. The new Parapsychology course at Englewood University is drawing all kinds of attention. Three grieving students chasing answers for a lost loved one. One YouTuber with her sights set on infamy. A disgraced Professor set on making a name for himself. A Private Investigator piecing it all together. And Erin. Erin just wants to find out if he really is psychic. Circumstance forces them together, but, it turns out their discovery saw them first. And has been watching for an age. Our unlikely heroes must race against time to uncover exactly what the watcher on the hill is, before it buries them all. Episode 1: Case Files was written by Hannah Brown and Dennis Ortman and sound designed by A. Rose. Music was provided by Athan. Starring Matt Bartlett as Anthony Rossi, Martin Laston as Ashton Brookes, Dennis Ortman as Calvin Nielson, Monica Webb as Elizabeth McKenna, Sparrow Delgado as Erin Grant, Sophia Cymone as Kris McKenna, Brittnie Finlay-Hayes as Nurse Leora Fanel, Katherine Leister as Noa Eikenboom, Angie Min as October Jones, Jackie "57 Precepts" Mickle as Steven Falls, and Joel A.S. Butler as the Newscaster, Student, and Radio Operator. With additional voices by Sophia Cymone, Maldwyn Giannakodimos, Sparrow Delgado, Sophia Chung, Euuzaik and Doug Grosser.