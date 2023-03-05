Encouragement for Today Podcast

Life can be so challenging sometimes — we each understand this all too well. It’s not only the big things that seem out of our control, but it's also the little... More
Available Episodes
5 of 17
“When God Won’t Let You Be Great” by Chrystal Evans Hurst
In today's episode, you'll hear a devotion written by Chrystal Evans Hurst based on Mark 5:19, which says, "Go home to your people and report to them what great things the Lord has done for you, and how He had mercy on you" (NASB). We hope today's devotion encourages you to serve Jesus in obedience right where you're already planted.
5/3/2023
8:04
“When Negative Thoughts Run Your Life” by Tracie Miles
In today's episode, you'll hear a devotion written by Tracie Miles based on Proverbs 4:23, which says, "Be careful what you think, because your thoughts run your life" (NCV). We hope today's devotion encourages you to run to God with all your thoughts and feelings, even the negative ones. Ask Him to help you anchor your joy, hope and faith in Him.
4/26/2023
6:11
“The Pathway to Humility” by Lysa TerKeurst
In today's episode, you'll hear a devotion written by Lysa TerKeurst based on Deuteronomy 8:3, which says, "He humbled you, causing you to hunger and then feeding you with manna, which neither you nor your ancestors had known, to teach you that man does not live on bread alone but on every word that comes from the mouth of the LORD" (NIV).We hope today's devotion encourages you that God is your provider and gives you what you need. His provision always protects your heart.
4/19/2023
6:56
“Someone Is Listening” by Lynn Cowell
In today's episode, you'll hear a devotion written by Lynn Cowell based on John 1:35-37, which says, "The next day John was there again with two of his disciples. When he saw Jesus passing by, he said, 'Look, the Lamb of God!' When the two disciples heard him say this, they followed Jesus" (NIV).We hope today's devotion reminds you of God's promise: His Word will always produce fruit when we are bold enough to speak up and share His Truth.
4/12/2023
6:45
“Grace in the Overwhelm” by Shala W. Graham
In today's episode, you'll hear a devotion written by Shala W. Graham based on Hebrews 4:16, which says, "So let us come boldly to the throne of our gracious God. There we will receive his mercy, and we will find grace to help us when we need it most" (NLT).We hope today's devotion encourages you to approach God's throne to find grace upon grace waiting for you there.
