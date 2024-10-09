Powered by RND
ENCOUNTERS PODCAST

Mercy Culture Worship
Welcome to the Encounters podcast, where we take people from corporate encounters with God to daily personal encounters with God. We hope that these 40+ minutes...
Religion & Spirituality

  • 11:30AM Encounter | 01.12.25 | Mercy Culture Worship
    This is the full worship set by Mercy Culture Worship from the 11:30AM Sunday Service on 01.12.25 at Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth, TX. Thanks for encountering God with us! Watch the video of the full set here. Mercy Culture Worship is a presence-driven worship community of Mercy Culture Church based out of Fort Worth, Texas. We exist to take people from corporate encounters with God to daily personal encounters with God. Our greatest desire is to please the Lord above everything else.    FOLLOW US — YouTube    / @mercycultureworship   — Instagram https://instagram.com/mercyculturewor... — Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/7qbjO... — Apple Music   / mercy-culture-worship   — ENCOUNTERS https://MCW.lnk.to/ENCOUNTERS   For more information or if you're looking for a local church to connect to, please visit www.mercyculture.com   TEAM
    42:36
  • 9:00AM Encounter | 01.12.25 | Mercy Culture Worship
    This is the full worship set by Mercy Culture Worship from the 9:00AM Sunday Service on 01.12.25 at Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth, TX. Thanks for encountering God with us! Watch the video of the full set here. Mercy Culture Worship is a presence-driven worship community of Mercy Culture Church based out of Fort Worth, Texas. We exist to take people from corporate encounters with God to daily personal encounters with God. Our greatest desire is to please the Lord above everything else.    FOLLOW US — YouTube    / @mercycultureworship   — Instagram https://instagram.com/mercyculturewor... — Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/7qbjO... — Apple Music   / mercy-culture-worship   — ENCOUNTERS https://MCW.lnk.to/ENCOUNTERS   For more information or if you're looking for a local church to connect to, please visit www.mercyculture.com   TEAM
    34:08
  • 11:30AM Encounter | 01.06.25 | Mercy Culture Worship
    This is the full worship set by Mercy Culture Worship from the 11:30AM Sunday Service on 01.06.25 at Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth, TX. Thanks for encountering God with us! Watch the video of the full set here. Mercy Culture Worship is a presence-driven worship community of Mercy Culture Church based out of Fort Worth, Texas. We exist to take people from corporate encounters with God to daily personal encounters with God. Our greatest desire is to please the Lord above everything else.    FOLLOW US — YouTube    / @mercycultureworship   — Instagram https://instagram.com/mercyculturewor... — Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/7qbjO... — Apple Music   / mercy-culture-worship   — ENCOUNTERS https://MCW.lnk.to/ENCOUNTERS   For more information or if you're looking for a local church to connect to, please visit www.mercyculture.com   TEAM
    47:15
  • 9:00AM Encounter | 01.06.25 | Mercy Culture Worship
    This is the full worship set by Mercy Culture Worship from the 9:00AM Sunday Service on 01.06.25 at Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth, TX. Thanks for encountering God with us! Watch the video of the full set here. Mercy Culture Worship is a presence-driven worship community of Mercy Culture Church based out of Fort Worth, Texas. We exist to take people from corporate encounters with God to daily personal encounters with God. Our greatest desire is to please the Lord above everything else.    FOLLOW US — YouTube    / @mercycultureworship   — Instagram https://instagram.com/mercyculturewor... — Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/7qbjO... — Apple Music   / mercy-culture-worship   — ENCOUNTERS https://MCW.lnk.to/ENCOUNTERS   For more information or if you're looking for a local church to connect to, please visit www.mercyculture.com   TEAM  
    37:41
  • Christmas Eve Encounter | 12.24.24 | Mercy Culture Worship | He Shall Reign + House of God
    This is the full worship set by Mercy Culture Worship from the Christmas Eve Service on 12.24.24 at Mercy Culture Church in Fort Worth, TX. Thanks for encountering God with us! Watch the video of the full set here. Mercy Culture Worship is a presence-driven worship community of Mercy Culture Church based out of Fort Worth, Texas. We exist to take people from corporate encounters with God to daily personal encounters with God. Our greatest desire is to please the Lord above everything else.    FOLLOW US — YouTube    / @mercycultureworship   — Instagram https://instagram.com/mercyculturewor... — Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/7qbjO... — Apple Music   / mercy-culture-worship   — ENCOUNTERS https://MCW.lnk.to/ENCOUNTERS   For more information or if you're looking for a local church to connect to, please visit www.mercyculture.com   TEAM Vocals: Daniel Frishmuth Vocals: Wendy Jackson Vocals: Mikey Talovic Bass: Frank Saenz Drums: Daniel Martinez Electric Guitar: Paul Trimble Keys: Kelly McCarthy
    37:12

About ENCOUNTERS PODCAST

Welcome to the Encounters podcast, where we take people from corporate encounters with God to daily personal encounters with God. We hope that these 40+ minutes of full worship sets from Mercy Culture Worship can help guide you to daily personal encounters with God. For more ways to learn how to connect with God, please visit https://www.mercyculture.com/connect-with-god. If you are looking for a local church to get connected to, you can become a member of Mercy Culture Church from anywhere. Visit mercyculture.com to find out more!
