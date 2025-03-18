Powered by RND
EMRA*Cast

Podcast EMRA*Cast
Emergency Medicine Residents' Association
The Emergency Medicine Residents' Association (EMRA) is the voice of emergency medicine physicians-in-training and the future of our specialty. EMRA*Cast is cre...
ScienceEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 96
  • Patient Satisfaction with Dr. Gus Garmel
    In this bonus episode co-produced with Vital, we're talking patient satisfaction: how to create a meaningful connection in a short amount of time, and why it matters. (Spoiler alert: It's not all about metrics.) Join EMRA*Cast alumni Masood Mohammed and guest Gus Garmel for this practice-elevating conversation.
    --------  
    26:54
  • Listen to your HEART (score): Documentation and Litigation with Dr. Michael Weinstock
    In this episode, @ucmax_show host and @embouncebacks author Dr. Michael Weinstock chats with EMRA*Cast's Dr. Lauren Rosenfeld, breaking down documentation to avoid litigation with a focus on a common presentation: chest pain. Learn how to use the HEART score and avoid a courtroom.
    --------  
    27:25
  • Intubated and Hypoxic: Managing a Worst-Case Scenario
    Refractory hypoxemia in the intubated patient is one of the scariest situations any emergency physician can face. In this episode of EMRA*Cast, Drs. Peter Lorenz and Steven Haywood discuss a stepwise approach to managing this worst-case scenario.
    --------  
    20:43
  • Talking with Residents: The Mistakes We Make
    Mistakes are an unavoidable part of medical training. Yet, they're often under-discussed, contributing to feelings of burnout and isolation. In this episode, host Maiya Smith, MD, is joined by residents Lulu Weindruch, DO, Stephanie Michael, DO, and Jarred Millard, MD, as they share their personal experiences with errors and the strategies they've developed to grow from them.
    --------  
    23:43
  • Social EM and T.R.A.P. Medicine with Dr. Italo Brown
    EMRA*Cast’s D’Monte Farley talks to social EM leader Italo Brown, MD, MPH, of Stanford University, about how and why to build doctor-patient trust and make care more accessible at the community level. In the spotlight: T.R.A.P. Medicine and a unique barbershop initiative.
    --------  
    26:23

About EMRA*Cast

The Emergency Medicine Residents' Association (EMRA) is the voice of emergency medicine physicians-in-training and the future of our specialty. EMRA*Cast is created "for Residents, by Residents."
