Talking with Residents: The Mistakes We Make

Mistakes are an unavoidable part of medical training. Yet, they're often under-discussed, contributing to feelings of burnout and isolation. In this episode, host Maiya Smith, MD, is joined by residents Lulu Weindruch, DO, Stephanie Michael, DO, and Jarred Millard, MD, as they share their personal experiences with errors and the strategies they've developed to grow from them.