we are having an identity crisis

drew and enya discuss the terror that courses through their body when they are asked "what do you do" and have to either say podcaster or influencer, drew tells a story about smoking weed out of a fireball bottle and getting brain damage, and enya brings up the fact that hot people get away with too much shit This episode is sponsored by Better Help. Learn more and save 10% off your first month at www.BetterHelp.com/intercom Go to www.Zocdoc.com/INTERCOM and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Follow Enya on Insta: @EnyaUmanzor Follow Drew on Insta: @DrewPhillips09 To listen to the podcast on YouTube: bit.ly/EmergencyIntercomPodYT Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: bit.ly/EmergencyIntercom If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be amazing! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: bit.ly/EmergencyIntercom Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices