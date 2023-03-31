Emergency Intercom is a comedy podcast by Enya Umanzor and Drew Phillips. There is no emergency, but there is an intense need for attention, so maybe listen up…... More
we are having an identity crisis
drew and enya discuss the terror that courses through their body when they are asked "what do you do" and have to either say podcaster or influencer, drew tells a story about smoking weed out of a fireball bottle and getting brain damage, and enya brings up the fact that hot people get away with too much shit
5/12/2023
57:34
Reminiscing on our childhoods
Drew unveils his horrific baby picture, and enya is convinced we are living in the future because the new hundai cars look insane
5/5/2023
1:10:21
Self diagnosing episode
Drew figures out a life hack to cure his self diagnosed dyslexia, Enya translates texts from her dad that sound like they're written in emojis that dont exist and Ky gets hammered in silence
4/28/2023
1:01:33
we're back
we’re back but unfortunately enyas brain chemistry has been permanently altered by an edible Orion convinced her to eat and drew apparently believes there is a dome around the earth so not much has changed
4/21/2023
1:15:12
Best of Emergency Intercom 1
Emergency Intercom is a comedy podcast by Enya Umanzor and Drew Phillips. There is no emergency, but there is an intense need for attention, so maybe listen up… You don’t want to know what happens if you don’t. (we will be violent)
