Introducing Feminist Fairytales
This week, we would like to introduce you to Feminist Fairytales, a podcast distributed by Realm.
This episode is Lina - Act 1.
Lina Flores, is just your average first-gen, eldest Latina daughter with the responsibility of putting everything and everyone above herself. After one exhausting day at her family's restaurant, Lina falls asleep and wakes up in a strange and dangerous world. Lina is accompanied by a familiar voice that offers wisdom and riddles that help Lina find her way back home and back to herself.
Episode Script by Madelyn Dorta
This episode was performed by: Caroline Cabal Coniglio, Sandra Espinoza, Mike Martinez, Ruth Diaz, Chris Rivera, L.W. Salinas
Sound Design by Jordan Rawlings
Theme Music by Juliana Marin
Produced by Emma Love, Jennie Bissell, Madeleine Regina
Special Thanks to Jon Jon Johnson, Alex Levy, Katie Keddell, Kari Ginsberg
soulbaby71, SoundsofTh, bspiller5, dheming, cmusounddesign, inchadney, GoodListener,
