Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Elixir in the App
Listen to Elixir in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Elixir

Elixir

Podcast Elixir
Podcast Elixir

Elixir

Realm
add
In this Prohibition-inspired fantasy, two women from opposing sides of a ban on magic unite to solve a mystery...and end up falling into forbidden love.  Elsie... More
FictionDrama
In this Prohibition-inspired fantasy, two women from opposing sides of a ban on magic unite to solve a mystery...and end up falling into forbidden love.  Elsie... More

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Introducing Feminist Fairytales
    This week, we would like to introduce you to Feminist Fairytales, a podcast distributed by Realm. This episode is Lina - Act 1. Lina Flores, is just your average first-gen, eldest Latina daughter with the responsibility of putting everything and everyone above herself. After one exhausting day at her family's restaurant, Lina falls asleep and wakes up in a strange and dangerous world. Lina is accompanied by a familiar voice that offers wisdom and riddles that help Lina find her way back home and back to herself.  Episode Script by Madelyn Dorta This episode was performed by: Caroline Cabal Coniglio, Sandra Espinoza, Mike Martinez, Ruth Diaz, Chris Rivera, L.W. Salinas Sound Design by Jordan Rawlings  Theme Music by Juliana Marin Produced by Emma Love, Jennie Bissell, Madeleine Regina Special Thanks to Jon Jon Johnson, Alex Levy, Katie Keddell, Kari Ginsberg  soulbaby71, SoundsofTh, bspiller5, dheming, cmusounddesign, inchadney, GoodListener,  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/2/2023
    36:27
  • 11. The Biggest Fool in Locq
    Family tensions reach a boiling point. Vera and Elsie assess their future. Elixir is a Realm production voiced by Keylor Leigh, Marin Miller, and Ava Maag and written by Ellen Goodlett. Listen Away. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Listen to this episode ad-free by joining Realm Unlimited or Realm+ on Apple Podcasts. Subscribers also get early access and exclusive bonus content! Visit realm.fm/unlimited Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Want to chat about your favorite Realm shows? Join our Discord. Visit our merch store: realm.fm/merch Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/19/2021
    25:23
  • 10. Never Attempt a Jailbreak Without Appropriate Attire
    A rescue mission puts the lives of Elsie, Vera, and all of Locq at risk. Elixir is a Realm production voiced by Keylor Leigh, Marin Miller, and Ava Maag and written by Ellen Goodlett. Listen Away. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Listen to this episode ad-free by joining Realm Unlimited or Realm+ on Apple Podcasts. Subscribers also get early access and exclusive bonus content! Visit realm.fm/unlimited Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Want to chat about your favorite Realm shows? Join our Discord. Visit our merch store: realm.fm/merch Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/12/2021
    29:10
  • 9. What Exactly Counts as Arson?
    Lou and Elsie race to safety. Vera contemplates all she has lost. Elixir is a Realm production voiced by Keylor Leigh, Marin Miller, and Ava Maag and written by Ellen Goodlett. Listen Away. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Listen to this episode ad-free by joining Realm Unlimited or Realm+ on Apple Podcasts. Subscribers also get early access and exclusive bonus content! Visit realm.fm/unlimited Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Want to chat about your favorite Realm shows? Join our Discord. Visit our merch store: realm.fm/merch Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/5/2021
    24:30
  • 8. Don't Trust a Pretty Smile
    Elsie learns of a dark secret at the heart of Locq. Elixir is a Realm production voiced by Keylor Leigh, Marin Miller, and Ava Maag and written by Ellen Goodlett. Listen Away. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm, and sign up for our newsletter while you're there! Listen to this episode ad-free by joining Realm Unlimited or Realm+ on Apple Podcasts. Subscribers also get early access and exclusive bonus content! Visit realm.fm/unlimited Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Want to chat about your favorite Realm shows? Join our Discord. Visit our merch store: realm.fm/merch Find and support our sponsors at: www.realm.fm/w/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/29/2021
    25:00

More Fiction podcasts

About Elixir

In this Prohibition-inspired fantasy, two women from opposing sides of a ban on magic unite to solve a mystery...and end up falling into forbidden love.  Elsie’s sister Lou is missing. The only clue she has leads her to a Hush bar: one of the last remaining—and illegal— establishments where people consume magical elixirs. Vera’s family has made elixirs for generations at The Jaded Rose. With her father imprisoned, she is responsible for protecting their traditions...no matter the cost.  But as Vera helps Elsie find her sister, a temptation more potent than any elixir arises: risking it all for each other.  Elixir is a Realm production, written by Ellen Goodlett. Listen Away. For more shows like this, visit Realm.fm
Podcast website

Listen to Elixir, Scary Stories and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Elixir

Elixir

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Elixir: Podcasts in Family