A podcast that brings you an in-depth analysis of the most compelling education stories of the week. Join us as we delve into the latest developments, trends, a...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 18
Do Four-Day School Weeks Have Hidden Downsides?
As more school districts across the country consider the possibility of four-day school weeks, critics point to studies that indicate there are more risks than benefits. While advocates argue condensing instruction hours into four longer school days can save taxpayers money while appealing for teachers and students, studies show negative correlations between both student performance and teacher recruitment and retention, according to Shannon Holston, chief of policy and programs at the National Council on Teacher Quality.
7/14/2023
7:10
Critics: Illinois Graduation Rates Don’t Tell Full Story
Illinois saw its highest graduation rate in more than a decade last year, according to the Illinois Report Card. Yet critics are wondering if the state's schools are graduating students who aren't ready. Wirepoints President Ted Dabrowski argues that the Illinois School System has become so broken even its greatest accomplishments now raise questions about its overall competency. “These school districts are not being honest with students or parents,” Dabrowski told The Center Square. “They’re looking to hide all their failures by graduating kids that are not prepared to move on.”
7/13/2023
7:42
What Are Restorative Discipline Practices? Should Schools Use Them?
A practice once used in the criminal justice system is now preferred by the nation's top law enforcement and education agencies who say schools should use it to prevent discrimination. Restorative justice or restorative practices have in the past decade or so become more regular terms in school buildings across the country as an alternative to hard-line disciplinary policies that before dominated districts. But is the new approach to discipline actually working?
7/7/2023
9:04
School Choice Research Paints Two Pictures as States Consider Expansion
Pennsylvania's Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro signaled that he supports school choice measures as the state Legislature began discussions Thursday around the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success Program. Lawmakers in the Pennsylvania state house are the latest to discuss expanding school choice measures that allow public funds to follow students to private schools.
7/6/2023
6:38
The Launch of Chalkboard News
Learn about the launch of Chalkboard News which provides a non-partisan, non-political approach to news coverage of the critical issues facing public education in America. Our journalists focus on curriculum; school funding; educational choice; the roles of parents, teachers, and administrators; the voice taxpayers have in their local schools; and the betterment of K-12 public education.
A podcast that brings you an in-depth analysis of the most compelling education stories of the week. Join us as we delve into the latest developments, trends, and issues shaping the world of education.