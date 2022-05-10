Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Eat to Live
Jenna Fuhrman, Dr. Fuhrman
Our health is our most precious gift and smart nutrition can change your life. Each month, join Dr. Fuhrman and his daughter, Jenna Fuhrman as they discuss impo... More
Health & FitnessNutritionEducationSelf-ImprovementScienceLife Sciences
Our health is our most precious gift and smart nutrition can change your life. Each month, join Dr. Fuhrman and his daughter, Jenna Fuhrman as they discuss impo... More

Available Episodes

  • Is Fish Friend or Foe? Part 1
    🎙️ Introducing the Eat to Live Podcast: Unveiling the Truth About Fish 🐟 Discover the captivating secrets of the ocean's bounty with the Eat to Live Podcast, your ultimate gateway to unlocking the fascinating world of nutrition. In this groundbreaking episode, we delve deep into the age-old question: Is fish a friend or foe? Brace yourself for an enlightening journey as we unveil the truth, leaving no scales unturned. 🌊 Dive into the Depths of Knowledge 🌊 Are you puzzled by the conflicting information about fish and its impact on your health? Allow us to demystify the enigma! Join renowned nutrition expert, Dr. Fuhrman and his fellow health enthusiast and daughter, Jenna, as they navigate the vast seas of scientific research, shedding light on the benefits and potential drawbacks of incorporating fish into your diet. We believe in evidence-based information that empowers you to make informed decisions about your well-being. Dr. Fuhrman and his team of experts meticulously examines the latest studies, examining the nutritional profile of fish, the potential health risks associated with certain species, and the overall impact on your longevity and vitality. No stone, or in this case, fish, is left unturned. 🚫 Navigate the Murky Waters of Potential Concerns 🚫 While fish offers an abundance of health benefits, it's essential to be aware of potential risks. Dr. Fuhrman meticulously analyzes the environmental factors, including mercury contamination and sustainability concerns, helping you make informed choices and navigate the seafood aisle with confidence. 🎧 Tune In to the Eat to Live Podcast Today! 🎧 Subscribe to the Eat to Live Podcast on your favorite podcast platform and embark on a transformative journey towards a healthier, more fulfilling life. With our expert guidance, you'll have the knowledge you need to embrace the bounties of the sea with open arms and a discerning palate.
    5/3/2023
    26:54
  • Is Fasting Actually Good For You?
    Fasting has been gaining popularity in recent years to promote weight loss and improve health. Intermittent fasting, in particular, reduces inflammation and improves insulin sensitivity, preventing chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. In a Nutritarian diet, Dr. Joel Fuhrman is confident that incorporating fasting doesn't only jump start weight loss but also slows down aging. To maximize these life-saving benefits of fasting, it is important to approach it with knowledge and caution. And you may start right here.
    4/5/2023
    50:38
  • Gardening For Life
    Why should you grow your own fruits and vegetables and actually work with dirt? Ask a green thumb how they feel about gardening, and they will tell you it's a mood elevator. In the Blue Zones, regions of the world where people live longer and healthier, outdoorsy lifestyle with moderate physical activity is credited for their less stressed and longer life. Now according to Dr. Joel Fuhrman, we're intrinsically tied to the health of the planet. And that helps explain why we enjoy nature, reconnecting with the earth, and, well, growing plants. On this episode, Dr. Fuhrman and his daughter Jenna talk about the many benefits of gardening, how our health relates to the health of the soil, and more.
    12/21/2022
    51:46
  • Can a Plant-Based Lifestyle Help Save the Planet?
    Why did you go vegetarian or plant-based? Dr. Joel Fuhrman and his daughter, Jenna, discuss some of the most important topics in society, nutrition, and health. Dr. Fuhrman has always educated that a diet rich in plants is better for one's health, but did you know it largely effects the environment too?This episode is ready to unpack more facts that many choose to ignore.
    10/5/2022
    37:38
  • Is Caloric Restriction Something You Need to Worry About?
    Dr. Joel Fuhrman and his daughter Jenna discuss one of the most debated topics in the world of nutrition — calorie intake. Calorie restriction comes up a lot when people talk about plant-based diets. A common misconception is that a plant-based diet is restricted and does not allow people to feel satisfied without animal protein. But how much of that statement is true in a dietary pattern that is rich in micronutrients?
    8/31/2022
    41:43

About Eat to Live

Our health is our most precious gift and smart nutrition can change your life. Each month, join Dr. Fuhrman and his daughter, Jenna Fuhrman as they discuss important topics in the world of nutrition. Eat to Live will change the way you eat and think about food.
