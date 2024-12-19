Visit our page to learn more about Nonprofit Grant ProgramsLearn more about the Consolidated and Annual PlansCurrent 2020-2025 Consolidated PlanPortuguese Organization for Social Services and Opportunities (POSSO)
--------
20:53
Episode 30: Housing Element 2024 Goals and Strategies
• Visit the Housing Element website to learn more.• San José's Envision 2040 General Plan• Learn about Chapter 3: Housing Goals and Strategies• Check out the Housing Catalyst Workplan Dashboard to keep up with the progress made in San José.
--------
39:19
Episode 29: A Conversation With The Housing Director
Please visit our Housing Department Website to learn more about the work we do for our community.Sign up for The Housing Department NewsletterFor all the updates, follow us on Social Media:InstagramFacebookTwitterHousing Element - State law requires that every City and county in California adopt a Housing Element as part of its General Plan. The purpose of the Housing Element is to ensure that local governments adequately plan to meet the housing needs of all people within the community - regardless of their income.Soft Story Retrofit Program - Modern building codes developed by the State of California and enforced locally by the City of San José include standards for earthquakes that have resulted in buildings that are resilient to most earthquakes. However, buildings constructed before these earthquake standards went into effect may not be as resilient unless they have been retrofitted.
--------
36:30
Episode 28: Do you really know what affordable housing is?
Affordable Housing - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines “affordable housing” as housing on which the occupant pays no more than 30 percent of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.Learn more about EAH HousingApply for Affordable HousingVisit the Doorway Portal in your language:English Español Tiếng Việt 中文Visit Santa Clara County Housing Authority to learn about the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.Visit the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to read the Housing Choice Vouchers Fact Sheet
--------
23:00
Episode 27 - Envision San José 2040
To learn more about Planning Building and Code Enforcement, please visit CSJ Planning Building and Code Enforcement home pageLearn more about the 2040 General PlanLearn about the 4-year reviewGeneral Plan - In California, cities and counties are required by State law to have a General Plan. It is the local government's long-term blueprint for future development. Pursuant to State law, the General Plan must accommodate the required amount of projected population growth the State of California estimates for each city.
Dwellings is a podcast from the City of San José Housing Department, where we discuss ending homelessness, building affordable housing, and housing policy at the City and State level with local experts in the field.
Theme music: "Speed City," composed and performed by Etienne Charles, courtesy of San Jose Jazz.