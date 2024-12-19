Episode 28: Do you really know what affordable housing is?

Affordable Housing - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines “affordable housing” as housing on which the occupant pays no more than 30 percent of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.Learn more about EAH HousingApply for Affordable HousingVisit the Doorway Portal in your language:English Español Tiếng Việt 中文Visit Santa Clara County Housing Authority to learn about the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.Visit the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to read the Housing Choice Vouchers Fact Sheet