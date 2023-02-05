Welcome to Dudesy. Entertainment professionals and longtime friends Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen have been selected by a first of its kind A.I. to host this grou... More
58. Quarter Corked
This week's episode features four astonishing segments: Logoheads, Pale Blue Dot: Pale Red Dot, Hard In The Hole, and Game Slimers.
5/16/2023
1:08:35
57. Sink Juice
This week's episode features four astonishing segments: Bladonna, Nostrachadus: Writing on the Wall, Coat Tales, and Water King.
5/9/2023
1:09:44
56. Chicken Tender Platter
This week's episode features four astonishing segments: I ****in' Love That Guy, Adam’s Applebees, Today Is The Day, and Knees.
5/2/2023
1:17:32
55. Oh What a Feeling
This week's episode features four astonishing segments: Veganators, Hard Driver, Pale Blue Dot, and Game Slimers.
4/25/2023
1:05:46
54. The A.I. God Is Born
This week's episode features four astonishing segments: Football Baby, Stone Cold Steve Austin Reads Will Sasso’s Childhood Diaries, Nostrachadus: Auto Intelligence and Game Slimers.
