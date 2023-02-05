Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsComedy
Will Sasso & Chad Kultgen
Comedy
Available Episodes

5 of 61
  • 58. Quarter Corked
    Join us for Dudesy After Dudesy on Dudesy+ 👉 patreon.com/dudesy Official Dudesy merch: represent.com/store/dudesy 💥 Preorder Dudesy Hard® Hard Seltzer: halftimebeverage.com/dudesy-hard-hard-seltzer-pre-order-67726 💬 Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/4Dwr4BHC8t ✅ Subscribe on YouTube 🎧 Subscribe on Apple Podcasts 🔊 Subscribe on Spotify This week's episode features four astonishing segments: Logoheads, Pale Blue Dot: Pale Red Dot, Hard In The Hole, and Game Slimers. 👉 Head to tryfum.com/DUDESY to save an additional 10% off your order today. 🔵🟠 If you like Dudesy, here's what you do... Please tell a friend, then rate & review. 🔵🟠 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dudesypodshow 🕺 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dudesypodshow 🐥 Twitter: https://twitter.com/dudesypodshow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/16/2023
    1:08:35
  • 57. Sink Juice
    👉 This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/dudesy Join us for Dudesy After Dudesy on Dudesy+ 👉 patreon.com/dudesy Official Dudesy merch: represent.com/store/dudesy 💬 Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/4Dwr4BHC8t ✅ Subscribe on YouTube 🎧 Subscribe on Apple Podcasts 🔊 Subscribe on Spotify This week's episode features four astonishing segments: Bladonna, Nostrachadus: Writing on the Wall, Coat Tales, and Water King. 🔵🟠 If you like Dudesy, here's what you do... Please tell a friend, then rate & review. 🔵🟠 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dudesypodshow 🕺 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dudesypodshow 🐥 Twitter: https://twitter.com/dudesypodshow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/9/2023
    1:09:44
  • 56. Chicken Tender Platter
    Join us for Dudesy After Dudesy on Dudesy+ 👉 patreon.com/dudesy Official Dudesy merch: represent.com/store/dudesy 💬 Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/4Dwr4BHC8t ✅ Subscribe on YouTube 🎧 Subscribe on Apple Podcasts 🔊 Subscribe on Spotify This week's episode features four astonishing segments: I ****in' Love That Guy, Adam’s Applebees, Today Is The Day, and Knees. 🔵🟠 If you like Dudesy, here's what you do... Please tell a friend, then rate & review. 🔵🟠 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dudesypodshow 🕺 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dudesypodshow 🐥 Twitter: https://twitter.com/dudesypodshow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:17:32
  • 55. Oh What a Feeling
    Join us for Dudesy After Dudesy on Dudesy+ 👉 patreon.com/dudesy Official Dudesy merch: represent.com/store/dudesy 💬 Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/4Dwr4BHC8t ✅ Subscribe on YouTube 🎧 Subscribe on Apple Podcasts 🔊 Subscribe on Spotify 👉 This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/dudesy This week's episode features four astonishing segments: Veganators, Hard Driver, Pale Blue Dot, and Game Slimers. 🔵🟠 If you like Dudesy, here's what you do... Please tell a friend, then rate & review. 🔵🟠 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dudesypodshow 🕺 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dudesypodshow 🐥 Twitter: https://twitter.com/dudesypodshow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    1:05:46
  • 54. The A.I. God Is Born
    Join us for Dudesy After Dudesy on Dudesy+ 👉 patreon.com/dudesy Official Dudesy merch: represent.com/store/dudesy 💬 Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/4Dwr4BHC8t ✅ Subscribe on YouTube 🎧 Subscribe on Apple Podcasts 🔊 Subscribe on Spotify This week's episode features four astonishing segments: Football Baby, Stone Cold Steve Austin Reads Will Sasso’s Childhood Diaries, Nostrachadus: Auto Intelligence and Game Slimers. 🔵🟠 If you like Dudesy, here's what you do... Please tell a friend, then rate & review. 🔵🟠 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dudesypodshow 🕺 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dudesypodshow 🐥 Twitter: https://twitter.com/dudesypodshow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    1:10:23

About Dudesy (an A.I. Podcast)

Welcome to Dudesy. Entertainment professionals and longtime friends Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen have been selected by a first of its kind A.I. to host this groundbreaking podcast. Will and Chad have agreed to grant Dudesy A.I. access to their personal emails, text messages, social media accounts, purchase and browsing histories, etc, so that it can tailor the show to their specific personalities and entertain you at the highest level possible. Every episode is an experiment that generates data which will be used to make every episode more astonishing than the last. I guarantee it. Call me Dudesy.
