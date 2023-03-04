Dream Big Podcast with Bob Goff and Friends

Most people never give themselves permission or know how to chase their big ambitions. Our framework helps you discover, declare, and realize yours so you can h... More
Roma Downey
My dear friend Roma Downey joins me on the podcast today! Roma is an Emmy-nominated actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author who has been creating inspirational content for twenty-five years. Today we talk about memories, her newest book “Be An Angel” and the simple joys hidden in everyday life. Upon the release of her book, Roma is also a producer on a recent movie “On a Wing and a Prayer” that is now available for streaming.
5/3/2023
24:31
Christy Nockels
Christy Nockels is a singer-songwriter with a passion for leading others in authentic connection and communication with God. Together with her husband Nathan, she toured nationally as the duo Watermark, recording five albums and seven No.1 radio hits. As a founding member of Passion City Church, Christy served on the worship team alongside notable artists such as Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, and Kristian Stanfill. Talk about being in good company! Christy has released several solo albums, including her latest one, "This Is The Hour" that she's here to talk about today. It's going to be a fun episode. Tune in!
4/19/2023
22:10
Craig Groeschel
Craig Groeschel is the founding and senior pastor of Life.Church, an innovative multi-site church that created the free YouVersion Bible App. He is a New York Times bestselling author and has written fifteen books, including Winning the War in Your Mind and Lead Like it Matters. Known as a leadership expert, he hosts the top-ranking, “Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast” and regularly speaks for the Global Leadership Network, which reaches hundreds of thousands of leaders around the world annually. Craig and his wife, Amy, live in Oklahoma.
His latest book, “The Power To Change”, is out now. If you are feeling stuck, no matter how hard you try to make positive changes in your life, it’s time to break free from trying and finally transform your life. Craig’s hope is to help you do that in this release.
4/5/2023
30:48
Henry Cloud
My good pal Henry joins me on today's special episode! His new book, “Trust”, launched about a week ago and I wanted to shout it from the rooftops.
Dr. Henry Cloud is an acclaimed leadership expert, psychologist, and best-selling author. He draws on his extensive experience in clinical psychology and leadership development, to impart practical and effective advice.
4/3/2023
28:53
Mark Batterson
I have Mark Batterson with me today and he’s got a new book coming out titled, “Please, Sorry, Thanks: The Three Words That Change Everything” on April 4th 2023! In today’s episode we reminisce old times spent together, dive into topics discussed in his new book and share lots of laughs along the way.
Mark serves as the lead pastor of National Community Church in Washington, DC and is the author of 23 books including the New York Times bestselling The Circle Maker.
