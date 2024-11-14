Dracula: The Danse Macabre - Trailer

Centuries-old vampire Count Dracula leaves his home of Transylvania and comes to the new world, intent on reigning death and destruction upon it. Can Mina Harker and her husband Jonathan find a way to stop him before it’s too late? Bram Stoker’s timeless horror classic returns, reimagined as a four-part audio fiction podcast. But not everything is as it once was or as it seems, so you'll have to listen very carefully as the story unfolds as a dialogue between two of the novel’s iconic characters. Website: https://www.draculathedansemacabre.com/ Twitter: https://x.com/DraculaTDM Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/draculathedansemacabre Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/draculathedansemacabre Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/draculatdm.bsky.social * * * Transcript for this Trailer: Woman: The rules that govern the vampire are well known. (Thunder crashes behind her. A storm grows in power beneath the following:) Woman: He does not die, but clings to life forever. (Dark, foreboding music plays beneath her words.) Woman: Having lost his own life, he must steal the life of others by drinking their blood. Woman: If a place is a home, he may only enter after he's been invited in. Woman: He is destroyed by the sun and cowers at the sight of religious symbols. Woman: He can be put to rest by a stake through the heart, or by the removal of his head, or by means of fire. Woman: And when he crosses a mirror... he leaves behind no reflection. Woman: And though the vampire may look like a man, all traces of intelligence vanish upon death, leaving behind nothing but a beast. There are no vampires that can think like a man. Man: None... except for one. (A powerful crash of thunder.) Announcer: Dracula: The Danse Macabre. A four-part fiction podcast event from Gabriel Urbina, the creator of Wolf 359, bringing Bram Stoker's timeless horror classic to audio. Coming November 13th, wherever you get your podcasts.