Warning: This episode contains discussions and depictions of violence, body horror, imprisonment, and death, as well as menacing situations, disturbing content, and jump scares. Viewer discretion is advised.
Episode 1 of 4. May 1893. Sent by his superiors to Transylvania to help a member of the local nobility with a real estate purchase, American clerk Jonathan Harker soon finds himself brought to a foreboding castle. There, he meets the mysterious Count Dracula, and learns of his plans to come to America... as well as the darker secrets the count has been keeping for centuries. Can Jonathan find a way to escape Castle Dracula before the Dracula can set his evil plan in motion? And back home in America, is Jonathan's wife Mina ready for the darkness that is headed towards her?
Dracula: The Danse Macabre was created by Gabriel Urbina. Tonight’s episode was written and directed by Gabriel Urbina. Based on the novel by Bram Stoker. It stars Evangeline Young as Mina Harker and Peter Coleman as Jonathan Harker. It features original music by Alan Rodi and sound design by Jeffrey Nils Gardner. Tonight’s episode also features Gnossiene No. 1 by Erik Satie. This interpretation of the piece comes to us courtesy of Pixabay. Script editing by Sarah Shachat. It was recorded by Robby Schwartz at Soho Recording. This has been a Long Story Short Production.
* * *
Show Website
Episode Recording Script
Episode Transcript
Patreon
Twitter
Tumblr
Instagram
Bluesky
--------
1:06:53
Dracula: The Danse Macabre - Trailer
Centuries-old vampire Count Dracula leaves his home of Transylvania and comes to the new world, intent on reigning death and destruction upon it. Can Mina Harker and her husband Jonathan find a way to stop him before it’s too late? Bram Stoker’s timeless horror classic returns, reimagined as a four-part audio fiction podcast. But not everything is as it once was or as it seems, so you'll have to listen very carefully as the story unfolds as a dialogue between two of the novel’s iconic characters.
Website: https://www.draculathedansemacabre.com/
Twitter: https://x.com/DraculaTDM
Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/draculathedansemacabre
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/draculathedansemacabre
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/draculatdm.bsky.social
* * *
Transcript for this Trailer:
Woman: The rules that govern the vampire are well known.
(Thunder crashes behind her. A storm grows in power beneath the following:)
Woman: He does not die, but clings to life forever.
(Dark, foreboding music plays beneath her words.)
Woman: Having lost his own life, he must steal the life of others by drinking their blood.
Woman: If a place is a home, he may only enter after he's been invited in.
Woman: He is destroyed by the sun and cowers at the sight of religious symbols.
Woman: He can be put to rest by a stake through the heart, or by the removal of his head, or by means of fire.
Woman: And when he crosses a mirror... he leaves behind no reflection.
Woman: And though the vampire may look like a man, all traces of intelligence vanish upon death, leaving behind nothing but a beast. There are no vampires that can think like a man.
Man: None... except for one.
(A powerful crash of thunder.)
Announcer: Dracula: The Danse Macabre. A four-part fiction podcast event from Gabriel Urbina, the creator of Wolf 359, bringing Bram Stoker's timeless horror classic to audio. Coming November 13th, wherever you get your podcasts.
Centuries-old vampire Count Dracula leaves his home of Transylvania and comes to the new world, intent on reigning death and destruction upon it. Can Mina Harker and her husband Jonathan find a way to stop him before it’s too late? Bram Stoker’s classic is reimagined as a four-part audio fiction podcast, its timeless story presented as a dialogue between two of the novel’s iconic characters. A 4-part fiction podcasting event from the mind of Gabriel Urbina, the creator of Wolf 359.