Jo Firestone and Manolo Moreno play original listener-created games with callers from all over the world! Listen as Jo, Manolo and the players struggle through ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 114
113. Adjunct Tuba
Hosts Jo Firestone & Manolo Moreno play listener-created games with callers!Games played: Tragic Spoon submitted by Daniel O’Meara from Laconia, New Hampshire, Sing Me To Sleep submitted by Lindsey Sherman from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Dr. Duck Show with rules by Andy Mohrfeld from Pleasant Hill, IowaCallers: Ryan from Albuquerque, New Mexico (but calling from Denver, Colorado with friends AJ & B); Daniel from Laconia, New Hampshire; Joe & Camille from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Alma from Los Angeles, California; Brook from Boston, MassachusettsOutro theme by Dot Levine from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania This episode sponsored by:Magic Spoon - Go to magicspoon.com/GAMESHOW and use the code GAMESHOW to save $5 off!Every Plate - Go to everyplate.com/podcast and enter code GAMESHOW149 to get started with EveryPlate for just $1.49 per meal!
5/3/2023
1:11:21
112. Chip Belt
Hosts Jo Firestone & Manolo Moreno play listener-created games with callers!Games played: Manolo Kombat submitted by Sean Budde from Chicago, Illinois, Got Milk? submitted by Vivian Yamamoto from Oakland, California and Levi Pierpont from Minot, North Dakota, and Off-Brand Wisdom submitted by Natalie Lowe from Muncie, IndianaCallers: Irregular Andy from Pleasant Hill, Iowa; Ed from Birmingham, Michigan; Emily from Washington, DC; Christopher from New York but calling from San Francisco, California; Chris from Reading, Pennsylvania; Ash, Callie, & Dimitri from Naperville, Illinois; Regular Andy from The Dash, North CarolinaOutro theme by Sean Schultz from La Plata, Maryland This episode sponsored by:Green Chef - Go to GreenChef.com/gameshow60 and use code gameshow60 to get 60% off plus free shipping on the #1 Meal Kit for Eating Well!
4/19/2023
1:15:48
111. Statistically
Hosts Jo Firestone & Manolo Moreno play listener-created games with callers!Games played: Jo Fired The Stones submitted by Kate Littleton from Terceira (Te-sigh-ra) Island, Azores, Portugal, Slow Motion Animals submitted by Leon Noel from Milford, Connecticut, and Off-Brand Wisdom submitted by Natalie Lowe from Muncie, IndianaCallers: Anthony from Durham, North Carolina; Tim from Chicago, Illinois; Nat from Yakima, Washington; Josh from Houston, Texas; Llewellyn/Lulu from Richmond, Virginia; Stephan from Schenectady, New YorkOutro theme by Chris Lambie-Hanson from Richmond, VirginiaThis episode sponsored by:Hunt A Killer - Go to bit.ly/huntakiller_gameshow and use the code GAMESHOW for 10% off your order of Immersive Murder Mystery Games! Every Plate - Go to everyplate.com/podcast and enter code GAMESHOW149 to get started with EveryPlate for just $1.49 per meal, up to a $110 value!
4/5/2023
1:11:38
110. Pigeon Pants
MAX FUN DRIVE! Hosts Jo Firestone & Manolo Moreno play listener-created games with callers!Games played: Off-Brand Wisdom submitted by Natalie Lowe from Muncie, Indiana, Dr. My Name is Manolo and I... submitted by Nathaniel Donahue from Bel Air, Maryland, and Dr. Goblin submitted by Jason Irvin from Jacksonville, FloridaCallers: Adam & Jacki (Jack & Choke) from Ocean Grove, New Jersey; Xander from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Michael and 11 kittens from Brooklyn, New York; Analise from Newton, Massachusetts but calling from Mérida, Mexico; Nick from Charlottesville, Virginia; David from Sandy, UtahOutro theme by Bill Ferullo from Brooklyn, New YorkGet access to 79 exclusive bonus episodes (which includes live shows, pilots, and our entire Earwolf Archive) by joining or upgrading your Max Fun membership at maximumfun.org/join
3/29/2023
1:13:11
109. Hats and Six
MAX FUN DRIVE! Hosts Jo Firestone & Manolo Moreno play listener-created games with callers!Games played: Dr. Goblin submitted by Jason Irvin from Jacksonville, Florida, Plum Poem Karaoke submitted by Justin Friello from Schenectady, New York, and Therapuppy with game name by Pip Bayley from Shrewsbury, England and rules by Michael Miller from Phoenix, ArizonaCallers: Liz Burger from Lincoln Park, New Jersey; Jay Frosting & Lyn from the parking lot of a clown-themed restaurant in Wyoming; Liz Mustard from Seattle, Washington; Laura Biscuit from Greenville, South CarolinaOutro theme omnichord cover by J. Lazar from London, Ontario, CanadaGet access to 79 exclusive bonus episodes (which includes live shows, pilots, and our entire Earwolf Archive) by joining or upgrading your Max Fun membership at maximumfun.org/join
Jo Firestone and Manolo Moreno play original listener-created games with callers from all over the world! Listen as Jo, Manolo and the players struggle through these outrageous family-friendly games that are played regardless of quality!